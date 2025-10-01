Enact Announces Closing of New $435 Million Revolving Credit Facility

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) today announced that it has entered into a new $435 million five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) effective September 30, 2025. This Credit Facility replaces the previous $200 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility.

“The new facility significantly enhances our borrowing capacity and extends our maturity profile, providing greater financial flexibility and liquidity to support our operations,” said Dean Mitchell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Enact. “We are pleased with the terms of the facility, which reflect our strong credit profile and capital position, and appreciate the strong support from our banking partners.”

Borrowings under the Credit Facility will accrue interest at a floating rate tied to a standard short-term borrowing index plus an applicable margin that is determined by the company’s credit ratings and currently stands at 125 basis points. As of the closing date, no amounts have been borrowed under the Credit Facility. The company may use any future borrowings under the Credit Facility for working capital needs and general corporate purposes. Additional details related to the terms and conditions of the Credit Facility are included in the credit agreement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K.

The Credit Facility was entered into with a syndicate of eight banks, with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. serving as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger, and Truist Securities, Inc. as Joint Lead Arranger.

