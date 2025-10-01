Vienna, Austria , Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OtterlyAI Named Top-Rated Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Tool in Germany, Cementing Leadership in Generative Engine Optimization

Vienna, Austria - October 1, 2025-- OtterlyAI, the AI Search Monitoring and Optimization Platform trusted by 10,000+ Marketing professionals, today announced it has been recognized by OMR as both a Top Rated Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Tool and Leader in GEO with a special spotlight on its performance in the German market.





OMR (Online Marketing Rockstars) Reviews - a leading digital / marketing platform - awards OtterlyAI top honors in the rapidly growing GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) category, which focuses on brand visibility and optimization for AI-powered search platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Gemini.

OtterlyAI now holds two coveted badges:

Top Rated Generation Engine Optimization Tool (GEO)

Leader in Generation Engine Optimization (GEO)

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment as Marketing teams rapidly shift strategies to meet the rise of AI-first search behavior.

“Germany’s marketers are some of the most data-driven and forward-thinking in Europe,” said Thomas Peham, CEO of OtterlyAI. “To be named a GEO leader in this region is both an honor and a sign that AI Search is changing how we do marketing. We’re proud to help SEO and marketing teams win in this new AI Search era.”

What’s Driving OtterlyAI’s GEO Leadership?

OtterlyAI helps brands to monitor their visibility across AI-powered search tools and optimize their presence where it matters most: in the AI answers being generated.

Key product capabilities include:

Brand Mention & Website Citation Tracking across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, AI Mode, Gemini, and Copilot

Prompt Research & Monitoring to uncover which queries trigger brand references and which don’t

GEO Audits to help brands strengthen their website citations in AI responses





A recent AI Citation study conducted by OtterlyAI shows that over 44% of all citations on ChatGPT come from brand and corporate websites, followed by news and media (with 25%). Modern marketing teams in Germany are now adopting GEO strategies not as a “nice-to-have,” but as a core component of their content marketing strategy.

Recognition Backed by Results

OtterlyAI’s momentum in Germany mirrors global trends:

10,000+ marketing professionals use OtterlyAI to track AI search performance

An Answer Engine Optimization Tool Leader with 27+ 5-star reviews on G2 highlight strong usability, value, and customer support

OtterlyAI’s customers and partners confirm: “The number 1 AI Search Tracking tool - with the help of OtterlyAI we can easily track brand mentions. Thanks to the visual reports, taking GEO actions are super simple” said Steffen, CMO at TrySEO.

The GEO category is still emerging, but OtterlyAI has made it tangible - with intuitive dashboards, smart insights, and detailed prompt-level data. These badges validate the platform’s leadership in a space many brands are only beginning to understand.

About OtterlyAI

Otterly.AI is an AI Search Monitoring and optimization platform built for the future of search. It enables brands and SEO professionals to automatically monitor where they show up, what’s being said about them, and which websites get cited—across new and evolving AI search platforms. Trusted by thousands of marketing and SEO experts, Otterly.AI helps users turn visibility into action.

