Thor Equities Secures $53.5 Million Refinancing for ModernHaus SoHo

New York, NY, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management, is proud to announce the successful refinancing of the ModernHaus SoHo Hotel, securing $53.5 million in proceeds through Argentic.

Located in the heart of SoHo, ModernHaus is a 114-room boutique hotel that consistently experiences high occupancy, drawing guests from around the world for its ideal location and luxury amenities. The property features an extensive modern and contemporary art collection and the iconic Jimmy rooftop lounge and pool deck, which provides 360-degree views of lower Manhattan. Additional amenities include an all-day café that transforms into an intimate lounge in the evenings, fitness center, and expansive 11,000 square feet of outdoor space, which is the most per room in New York City.

“We are thrilled to partner with Argentic on the refinancing,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt. “We are committed to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences while also creating long-term value for the property.”

This latest achievement builds on Thor Equities’ strong momentum, including the acquisition of three prime sites in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, the purchase of a data center development site, and the investment of MXN 2.4B in an industrial park in Mexico.

