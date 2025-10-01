Saga Communications, Inc. Board Refreshment Continues Naming Gregg Sutherland to Board of Directors

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company,” “Saga,” “we” or “our”) announced today the increase of its number of board members to eight and the appointment of Gregg Sutherland to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Sutherland was previously a Senior Partner at Ernst & Young where he served as the Strategy Consulting Practice Leader, Global and Americas. He was recently appointed as Chair of G2M Insights’ Board of Advisors. He previously served on the Board of Directors at Buckman Laboratories until it was sold to Pritzker Private Capital earlier this year. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School and earned Board Director certification through the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Saga has previously announced its commitment to refreshing the Company’s Board of Directors including adding Michael Scafidi to the Board at the 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting earlier this year. With Mr. Sutherland’s appointment Saga will increase the size of its Board to 8. Saga’s intent is to return the number of board members to 7 at our 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Chris Forgy, Saga’s President and CEO stated, “We are delighted to welcome Gregg to Saga’s Board of Directors. Gregg brings a unique blend of boardroom, financial and operations acumen to our board. Saga’s recent additions to the board will greatly assist as we scale our digital and other vertical initiatives.”

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties with a focus on providing opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services, and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

