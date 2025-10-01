Johnson Fistel Investigates Monolithic Power Systems on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a leading stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims on behalf of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) against certain officers and directors for breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

A previously filed securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Monolithic’s voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (ii) these defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (iii) Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions Monolithic supplied to Nvidia; (iv) Monolithic’s relationship with Nvidia - the Company's most important customer - had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and Monolithic’s failure to adequately address such issues; and (v) as a result of the above, Monolithic was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm.

Stock Purchasers Before February 8, 2024 Have Rights:

Stock Purchasers Before February 8, 2024 Have Rights:

Current, long-term stockholders who have continuously held their Monolithic Power Systems shares before February 8, 2024

