First American Uranium Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Shares

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: URM) (FSE: IOR) (OTCPK: FAUMF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of August 14, August 29 and September 19, 2025, that the Company has closed the third and final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) by the issuance of 4,761,792 Shares at $0.30 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,428,537.60 (the “Third Tranche”). The Company has raised a total of $2,403,537.70 under the Offering, exceeding the proposed amount previously announced.

In connection with the Third Tranche, the Company paid finder’s fees to eligible finders consisting of $69,925.63 in cash and 233,085 common share purchase warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”). Each Finder’s Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day ending on February 2, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities legislation and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund exploration work programs, mineral property acquisitions, marketing and for general working capital purposes.

About First American Uranium Inc.

First American Uranium Inc. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration programs on the Silver Lake property. The Silver Lake property is situated around Goosly Lake and approximately 30 km southeast of the town of Houston, in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

For further information, please contact: Telephone: (604) 961-0296

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.