North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. Advances Exploration with Radon Soil-Gas Survey Underway at Blanchette and Bardy Projects

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: IOR) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“North American Niobium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has initiated a soil-gas survey at its Blanchette and Bardy projects in Québec. The survey is being conducted by RadonEx, an independent contractor and specialist geochemical services provider, and commenced on December 16, 2025. The program is currently ongoing.

Highlights

Soil-gas survey initiated on December 16, 2025, and currently ongoing at the Blanchette and Bardy projects, located approximately 40km north-west of the municipality of La Tuque

Survey comprises 82 sample points at Blanchette and 68 sample points at Bardy

Initial test designed to evaluate the responsiveness of the soil-gas method on the projects

The soil-gas survey represents an early-stage exploration activity intended to assess whether this geochemical method can assist in refining exploration targets and detecting indications of niobium and/or rare earth element-bearing granitic pegmatite systems beneath the overburden cover. Radon is a naturally occurring gaseous element that forms as a result of the radioactive decay of uranium and thorium and can be measured within the overburden cover. Thorite, a thorium-bearing mineral, has been identified in government thin section on the Blanchette REE Prospect. No analytical results are being reported at this time.

“This program reflects a disciplined and methodical approach to advancing our Québec exploration portfolio. The soil-gas radon survey is being undertaken as a targeted, early-stage test to evaluate whether this technique can enhance our understanding of subsurface geology beneath overburden cover,” said Murray Nye, CEO of North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. “Given the presence of thorium-bearing minerals identified in historic work at Blanchette, we believe this method has the potential to contribute meaningful geochemical insight that could help refine targets and guide future exploration activities in a cost-effective manner.”

The Company will evaluate the results of the survey once available and determine appropriate next steps in the context of its broader exploration strategy.



Figure 1: Soil-gas radon sampling locations collected on the Blanchette Project in December 2025.

Please click to view image

Figure 2: Soil-gas radon sampling locations collected on the Bardy Project in December 2025.

Please click to view image

Figure 3: Drone aerial photograph of the Bardy REE prospect, illustrating multiple granitic pegmatite dykes ranging from approximately 1 to 3 m in width.

Please click to view image

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, CEO

Email: info@northamericanniobium.com

Phone: +1 (647) 984-4204

CSE:NIOB

OTCQB: NIOMF

FSE:IOR

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management’s expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “strategy,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Properties and their mineral prospectivity; (ii) the Company’s planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; (iii) the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including the expansion of the Company’s exploration portfolio, increased exposure to critical mineral targets, and the potential to enhance long-term shareholder value; and (iv) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium, nickel-copper or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that required regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, that financing will be available on reasonable terms, and that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release