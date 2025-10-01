Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is Creepin’ it Real, with the Return of its Phantom Dutch

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Halloween, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches resurrects its Phantom Dutch, a ghoulish twist on its iconic Dutch Crunch, to celebrate its 18th anniversary. Phantom-addicts everywhere may remember the wave of vibrant purple that took over Ike's locations last year. This year, the cult-favorite is back – but only for a limited time, so get it before it vanishes!

Ike Shehadeh, the creative sorcerer behind Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, has enchanted eaters for nearly two decades. “We’re finally legal!” Ike laughs as he thinks back on his years of sandwich making. “I’m stoked to bring back Phantom Dutch this year, and the fact that we’re celebrating 18 years of business at the same time, makes it even more special. I’ll be getting my sandwiches on Phantom Dutch all month long, and you better too!”

On all Hallow’s Eve (October 31, 2025), fans can enjoy a free combo whenever they buy a scarily delicious sandwich from the brand’s Phantom Dutch category. With 18 wicked haunts like Frankenstein, Sinister, Pumpkin, Purple Goblin, among others, eaters are sure to dig up something frightfully satisfying.

Being the master of sandwiches and lover of Halloween, Ike has curated the menu to showcase 18 spooky sandwiches, all on Phantom Dutch. The collection is a mix of seasonally themed sandwiches and the brand’s more popular options. The eeriness doesn’t stop there though! Even if your sandwich soulmate lives in another category, you can still get it on Phantom Dutch.

For those fallen under the Phantom’s spell, the flavor can follow you home with Ike’s 6 packs, available for just $9.89. The purple infused bread is a welcomed guest for any spooky celebration, not to mention eye candy for social media posts. Your party guests will be howling for more!

Join us if you dare at any Ike’s Love & Sandwiches location to experience the magic of Phantom Dutch or conjure it directly to your door by ordering online at ikessandwich.com. For true Fang Club members (Ike’s Love Rewards), we encourage you to order from the Ike’s app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

