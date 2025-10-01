Quick Custom Intelligence Welcomes Lee Weyers as Vice President of Business Development

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a global leader in AI-driven analytics and operational intelligence for casinos and resorts, announced today the appointment of Lee Weyers as Vice President of Business Development. Weyers brings decades of leadership experience across the IT, gaming, and hospitality sectors, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth, expanding client relationships, and guiding companies through successful acquisitions.

Weyers is an accomplished, award-winning executive with a unique blend of expertise spanning finance, sales, marketing, and legal leadership. With extensive experience in client acquisition and retention, he has led numerous large-scale initiatives and consistently exceeded sales targets at globally recognized companies such as Pinnacle, Gartner, Oracle, SAP, and Rosetta Stone. In his new role, Weyers will spearhead QCI’s efforts to expand into new growth verticals, including the retail sector.

Most recently, Weyers held senior leadership positions including SVP of Global Sales at TransAct Technologies and EVP of Sales and Operations at TableMAX, where he was instrumental in scaling operations and revenue streams. His extensive experience across both public and private companies has equipped him with the skills to navigate complex challenges and deliver actionable business strategies that drive measurable success.

“Joining QCI at such an exciting time of growth and innovation is a tremendous opportunity,” said Lee Weyers, VP of Business Development at QCI. “The company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the gaming and hospitality industries is unmatched, and I look forward to working with this talented team to accelerate growth, deepen customer partnerships, and help shape the future of this dynamic industry.”

Andrew Cardno, QCI’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, shared his enthusiasm for Weyers’ appointment:

“Lee’s strategic mindset, proven leadership, and extensive industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global presence,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. “His ability to build strong client relationships and navigate complex business environments aligns perfectly with QCI’s vision of delivering transformational outcomes for our customers. Lee will also play a pivotal role in spearheading QCI’s efforts to launch into new market verticals, including retail, by bringing our world-class analytics and operational intelligence platform to a broader audience beyond gaming.”

Weyers holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Technology from the University of Pretoria and is an active member of NV InfraGard, where he contributes to the growth of this FBI-backed program. A decorated infantry officer and national martial arts champion, Weyers also enjoys competitive sports, including golf and sporting clays, where he has earned top rankings at international, national, and state levels.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

ABOUT Lee Weyers

