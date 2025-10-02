Faraday Future Successfully Concludes FX Super One Co-Creation and Sales Event in Seattle

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) ("FF", "Faraday Future", or the "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the successful conclusion of its FX Super One Co-Creation and Sales Event in Seattle. The Seattle event was co-hosted with FX Co-Creation partner WeBranding and received strong support from Seattle’s largest Chinese golf club, 808, as well as the Chinese Institute of Engineers Seattle. The event attracted dozens of elite professionals from leading companies in the region, including Boeing, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta’s Seattle office. Attendees who experienced the FX Super One provided overwhelmingly positive feedback.

With the successful completion of the Seattle stop, the FX Super One U.S. Co-Creation and Sales Tour has now covered New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The Company will continue to expand its efforts with similar events planned in other strategic markets, including Texas, New Jersey, Florida, and Nevada.

A video of the Seattle event is available here: https://youtu.be/BFpnwZC4fGE

In parallel with these sales-related activities, preparations for the FX Super One’s production and deliveries are also progressing. On October 28, the Company will host the FX Super One Middle East Final Launch event in the UAE, targeting initial deliveries in the region during the fourth quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. pre-production work—including crash testing—is progressing.

“Based on the strong positive feedback from our recent co-creation and sales events, we believe the FX Super One is positioned to become a flagship product in the First-Class EAI-MPV segment, reaffirming our strategic vision in this blue-ocean market,” said Xiao (Max) Ma, Global CEO of Faraday X.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The new FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

