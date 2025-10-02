Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB acquires company Huchtemeier Papier GmbH

On October 1, 2025 Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB has successfully completed the transaction and acquired 100% of the shares in the German company Huchtemeier Papier GmbH.

Huchtemeier Papier GmbH supplies hygiene paper, napkins, and paper raw materials to wholesalers, specialized retailers, and industrial customers. In 2024, sales of this company reached €92 million, with EBITDA of €2.6 million.

The transaction was financed by Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB funds.

