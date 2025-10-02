CrossBar Inc. and CertiK Unite at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Showcase Enhanced Multi-Party Computation (EMPC) and Open-Source Hardware to Redefine Blockchain Security.

Singapore, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossBar Inc., a digital asset security and infrastructure company, will co-exhibit with CertiK at TOKEN2049 Singapore. CrossBar is currently developing a suite of blockchain security products: EMPC (Enhanced Multi-Party Computation), PHSM (Physical Hardware Security Module), and the Daric secure processing unit.

EMPC removes seed phrases and passwords while minimizing recovery risks through t-of-n distributed signing across mobile, hardware, and cloud. CrossBar eliminates a single point of failure and delivers true self-custody with privacy and flexibility. Additionally, CrossBar provides an SDK and Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) for developers and enterprises, enabling Wallet-as-Infrastructure to be embedded natively into mainstream applications. At the hardware layer, PHSM and the Daric SPU are purpose-built for blockchain security, supporting MPC with a powerful MCU and open-source silicon.

CrossBar emphasizes open-source as the new standard of trust. Through open-source hardware and IRIS inspectability, CrossBar brings transparency to the heart of security, addressing industry demands for certification rigor, compliance, and user trust. This ideology extends throughout the whole vertical stack, from the Daric chip to the EMPC algorithm and PHSM series.

As the largest Web3 security services provider, CertiK brings deep applied cryptography expertise to this collaboration. Beyond code-level audits, CertiK’s research-driven approach covers protocol design, correctness, and resilience against real-world attacks. With hands-on experience auditing threshold ECDSA/TSS wallets, DKG protocols, and ZK-augmented signing schemes, CertiK is uniquely positioned to evaluate and strengthen advanced cryptographic systems like CrossBar’s EMPC.

At TOKEN2049, CrossBar showcased the Daric Chip and live EMPC signing demos at the CertiK booth on October 1st. CrossBar and CertiK jointly discussed today’s biggest crypto security threats, the future of trust and compliance, and how open-source hardware can deliver true transparency for users. Attendees received a first look at CrossBar’s PHSM 8 core functionalities while the product was still in development.

To stay up to date more information about CrossBar, visit https://www.crossbar-inc.com/ .