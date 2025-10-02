eGifter Launches eGifter.ai to Guide the Future of Gift Cards with AI

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGifter, a leading gift card technology company, today launched eGifter.ai , a site built to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) will shape the future of gift cards and spark industry collaboration.

As AI reshapes digital commerce, it will also redefine how gift cards are discovered, personalized, delivered, and protected. To explore what’s next, eGifter.ai launches with two cornerstone resources:

A Conversation with AI: How AI Sees Its Role in the Future of Gift Cards — A thought-provoking Q&A in which eGifter asks AI how it might reshape the future of stored value. This evolving dialogue invites contributions from the broader community.

A thought-provoking Q&A in which eGifter asks AI how it might reshape the future of stored value. This evolving dialogue invites contributions from the broader community. Inside the eGifter AI Roadmap — A transparent look at how eGifter is applying AI across its ecosystem—including a shift from traditional SEO to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), in line with how consumers will discover and engage with gift cards through agentic commerce .





“We’re opening our playbook because the gift card industry risks being left behind—again—by the next generation of commerce,” said Tyler Roye, CEO and co-founder of eGifter. “When ecommerce first scaled, gift cards didn’t fit the product model of size, color, and SKU. Many merchants left gift cards off their sites or wedged them into product-based systems—creating operational gaps that took years to fix. Now, as ecommerce shifts to agentic commerce, we should proactively guide how gift cards are included in the future of shopping.”

The launch of eGifter.ai is an “all-boats rising” initiative that marks the beginning of a broader effort to collaborate and drive strategic AI innovation across the gift card industry.

About eGifter

Founded in 2011, eGifter is a leading gift card technology company powering secure, scalable solutions for consumers, merchants, and businesses. The eGifter ecosystem includes eGifter.com for consumer gift card purchases; eGifter Rewards ™ a full-featured platform for enterprise rewards and incentives; Rewards Express ™ a self-serve option for small business and impromptu rewards; and eGifter Merchants ™, enabling brands to build and manage gift card programs with white-label storefronts, B2B tools, appeasement solutions, and global payments. In 2025, eGifter launched eGifter.ai to accelerate responsible, strategic AI adoption across the gift card industry.

Contact:

Shelley Hunter

shelley@egifter.com