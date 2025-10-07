eGifter Launches AI Tools for More Creative Gift Cards This Holiday Season

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGifter, the gift card technology company pioneering AI for the gift card industry, today announced two new AI products: eGifter AI Personalization™, which lets shoppers generate digital images to accompany eGift cards, and eGifter AI SmartScreen™, which automatically reviews customer-submitted content for brand-appropriate material.

eGifter AI Personalization: Uses generative AI to turn shopper prompts into custom image designs that accompany digital gift cards. The personalized image is delivered with the eGift card, adding a visual, emotional touch to birthdays, holidays, corporate gifts, and more. No design skills needed—just type a few words and preview the result in seconds.

Instantly reviews customer-submitted text and images to detect profanity, hate speech, nudity, and other brand-risk content using AI models trained on eGifter's extensive moderation data. It gives merchants real-time protection from inappropriate user-generated content without the lag or cost of manual review queues.

“Consumers love the thoughtfulness that today’s personalization tools make possible,” said Tyler Roye, CEO and co-founder of eGifter. “Brands want to meet that demand with innovation, but they also need cost-effective ways to manage the risks of user-generated content. With eGifter AI Personalization and eGifter AI SmartScreen, you get more creative freedom for shoppers and automated guardrails for merchants.”

Both AI tools are live now on eGifter.com , eGifter’s consumer marketplace that also serves as a proving ground for technology before it’s rolled out to merchant partners. Merchants can explore these and other AI-driven tools on the eGifter Merchants AI Tools page.

About eGifter

Founded in 2011, eGifter is a leading gift card technology company powering secure, scalable solutions for consumers, merchants, and businesses. The eGifter ecosystem includes eGifter.com for consumer gift card purchases; eGifter Rewards ™ a full-featured platform for enterprise rewards and incentives; Rewards Express ™ a self-serve option for small business and impromptu rewards; and eGifter Merchants ™, enabling brands to build and manage gift card programs with white-label storefronts, B2B tools, appeasement solutions, and global payments. In 2025, eGifter launched eGifter.ai to accelerate responsible, strategic AI adoption across the gift card industry.

Media Contact

Shelley Hunter

shelley@egifter.com