Press Release

Nokia to license technology from HPE to advance its AI-powered SMO and network automation assets

Agreement includes licensing technology assets to enhance Nokia’s MantaRay SMO portfolio to boost customer experience.

Development team to join Nokia Mobile Networks as part of the deal.

MantaRay SMO is Nokia’s industry-leading AI-driven RAN automation and autonomous networking solution.

2 October 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has licensed technology assets in an agreement with HPE that will boost its capabilities in AI-powered radio access network (RAN) automation. The move will further strengthen Nokia’s industry-leading MantaRay SMO (Service Management and Orchestration) platform and expand its solutions in AI-driven RAN automation and autonomous networking.

Under the global agreement, Nokia will gain access to HPE’s RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), integrating it with MantaRay AI-Powered SMO and Network Automation assets. In addition, the associated development team has largely transferred to Nokia Mobile Networks, effective October 1, 2025.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “This licensing deal with HPE will further strengthen our proven MantaRay SMO portfolio by adding these assets and expertise. Our customers worldwide will benefit from the enhanced capabilities of Nokia’s AI-driven automation, orchestration and open ecosystems, enabling them to manage multi-vendor networks more efficiently and prepare for the transition from 5G to 6G.”

MantaRay SMO is Nokia’s comprehensive solution for advanced AI-driven, zero-touch automation and is already capable of achieving TM Forum’s autonomous networks level 4 today. It is also fully Open RAN compliant and supports open R1 interface for rApps.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Web Page: Nokia MantaRay SMO

Solution Brief: Nokia MantaRay SMO: Advanced automation for advanced networks

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube