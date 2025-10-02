FAU’s MBA in Sport Management Ranks Third in Global Rankings

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University’s MBA in Sport Management program online ranked No. 3 worldwide for 2025, according to SportBusiness, a London-based sports intelligence and analysis firm. The program also ranked No.10 worldwide for overall programs.

“We are proud to once again be recognized for the strength and rigor of our MBA in Sport Management program,” said Daniel Cornely, Ph.D., program director of the sport management program in FAU’s Executive Education programs in the College of Business. “The success of our program is fostered by phenomenal practitioners in the sport management field, faculty support, and continuous program innovation.”

FAU’s MBA in Sport Management program has gained momentum over the past few years, with enrollment increasing by 120% since 2022. The program earned a perfect score of 100 in the mentorship category in the SportBusiness ranking, standing out for the exceptional student support provided in the program. It also received No. 8 in Career Advancement in the SportBusiness ranking, a testament to the program’s effectiveness in preparing graduates for successful careers and its ability to mentor students into future positions.

The FAU MBA in Sport Management degree program, founded by James Riordan, Ph.D., in 2000, combines a practitioner-oriented research graduate business curriculum with a specialization module emphasizing the business of sport. Classes are offered both on campus and online. Students are expected to participate in practical outside-classroom experiences at local and regional sports and/or entertainment entities.

The 2025 SportBusiness ranking follows the 2025 U.S. News & World Report ranking of Best Online MBA programs offering Sports Business. The Online MBA Sport Management program was listed as No. 8 in the nation and No.5 among public universities offering a Sport Business Online MBA.

“We are very pleased that the College of Business' MBA in Sport Management program has once again broken the top 10 in worldwide rankings,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business and Kaye Family professor. “The rigorous curriculum, combined with hands-on experience through our extensive network of connections, offers our students an excellent background to launch careers in a competitive global industry.”

The 14th annual rankings are based on two surveys, one conducted by course officials and another by alumni who graduated years prior to the ranking publication date. The rankings provide the most comprehensive guide to the world’s leading sports business programs for the year and are based on data-led analysis examining 30 criteria from course quality to career advancement opportunities.