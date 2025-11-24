FAU, Noble Capital Markets to Host ‘NobleCon21’ with Fox News Host Bret Baier

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noble Capital Markets and Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business will host “NobleCon21,” the 21st annual emerging growth equity conference, on Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 3, at the college’s Executive Education Complex, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus.

The two-day event will bring Fox News’ host Bret Baier for a fireside chat on the recent election and the economic and corporate impact of the current administration, as well as a schedule of corporate presentations from C-suite executives, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

“NobleCon is by far our largest and most anticipated event at our facility at the College of Business,” said Vegar Wiik, assistant dean and executive director of executive education. “We are pleased to host them for a third year, merging business activity and educational experiences.”

Following Baier’s event will be a back-to-back, multi-track schedule of corporate presentations (more than 200 c-suite executives are expected to attend) and impromptu networking. The conference will close with a featured cocktail reception.

NobleCon21 kicks off on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. The evening will feature remarks by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, FAU President Adam Hasner, and Nico Pronk, president and CEO of Noble Capital. Noble will also debut a new Florida-based honor, the Golden Bull Awards, to celebrate business leaders who disrupted their industries by innovation, scale and transformative strategy. Finalists include Mike Tyson, Robert Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice), John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings, David Lloyd, founder of David Lloyd Clubs, JW Roth, CEO of Venu Holdings, Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media and Stuart Rosenstein, co-founder of Townsquare Media.

With more than two decades of experience in the highest-profile positions in journalism, Baier’s work has earned honors such as the Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism and the signature award from the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans for his commitment to higher education, charitable efforts, and success despite facing adversities.

“We’ve been collaborating with Noble on various projects for 15 years and being an integral part of this amazing event for the third year is very exciting,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business and Kaye Family Professor. “Noble understands and appreciates the importance of integrating business and education. The way they work with us to execute an event of this size demonstrates how they take a creative and entrepreneurial approach with an incredible level of detail. It’s a lot of business fun.”

Previous NobleCon conferences at the Executive Education buildings have featured a fireside chat with former U.S. President George W. Bush for NobleCon19 and three of the world’s most famous investors, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary (aka “Mr. Wonderful”) from the ABC hit series “Shark Tank.”

“Clearly, we’ve moved past the proof-of-concept phase,” said Mark Pinvidic, Noble’s managing partner and conference orchestrator. “Although we’ve been hosting NobleCon for more than two decades, attendance and interest in the conference have grown exponentially since the move.”

For more information, conference, and registration details, visit www.nobleconference.com.