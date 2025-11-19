FAU’s College of Business Ranked in Top 20 Entrepreneurship Programs

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business’s commitment to excellence in entrepreneurship is reflected in the annual rankings from the Princeton Review and “Entrepreneur” magazine.

The college’s undergraduate program is ranked No. 19, up from No. 24 in 2024, for the best programs for entrepreneurship studies by the Princeton Review; the graduate program is ranked No. 40, up from No. 42 in 2024.

“I am pleased but not surprised to have our programs ranked among the top 20 entrepreneurship programs,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business and Kaye Family professor. “The College of Business is dedicated to pursuing excellence in entrepreneurship education and research, including supporting rising student entrepreneurs and building award-winning programs for veterans. All are delivered by amazing business mentors, faculty and professional staff. Our entrepreneurship research also earned a top 10 ranking this year. The entrepreneurial spirit of South Florida is evident in our programs, and this is a demonstrated area of expertise and focus for Florida Atlantic University.”

For the 2026 rankings, nearly 300 educational institutions from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe were evaluated to identify the best schools offering entrepreneurship studies. The data analyzed included entrepreneurship-focused courses and enrollment, departmental representation by entrepreneurship faculty, mentoring, alumni entrepreneurship ventures, and competitions hosted, such as new venture and business plan competitions.

The College of Business’ entrepreneurship programs join a rigorous academic curriculum with hands-on learning to foster the next generation of entrepreneurs. Centers such as the Adams Center for Entrepreneurship; the Runway at Florida Atlantic; the Research Park at FAU; the WAVE Program; the Madden Center for Value Creation and the Phil Smith Center for Free Enterprise all offer opportunities to create and test business models, create comprehensive business plans, and obtain external investments to fuel their start-ups.

The ranking comes on the heels of numerous other awards garnered by College of Business faculty. Kevin Cox, Ph.D., director of the Adams Center for Entrepreneurship, was the 2025 State of Florida Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year Award for his excellence in teaching entrepreneurship and student learning. Other faculty members, including Mark Packard, Ph.D., associate professor, and director of research for the Madden Center for Value Creation; Donald Neubaum, Ph.D., DeSantis Distinguished Professor in Management and Entrepreneurship and the associate dean of faculty; and Siri Terjesen, Ph.D., professor and associate dean for research and external relations were also recognized for outstanding research papers in the field.

“This recognition is a testament to the continued evolution, expansion and improvement of the entrepreneurship ecosystem at Florida Atlantic University, where we have systematically developed supportive programs and resources to help all founders in the South Florida community during every stage of the startup process,” Cox said. “I also expect to see continual growth and improvement in both the quantity and quality of our programs, as well as the founders and startups who participate in them.”