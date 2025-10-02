Nature Conservancy of Canada launches largest private conservation securement in Newfoundland and Labrador

GANDER, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is announcing a bold campaign to protect more than 1,800 hectares (4,400 acres) of boreal forest, freshwater shoreline and wetlands in central Newfoundland and Labrador. It is the largest land donation NCC has received during its 54-year history working in Atlantic Canada.

Domtar has agreed to donate land to NCC, thus allowing NCC to conserve four large parcels of forested lands and waters along the Southwest Gander River and Gander Lake near the communities of Glenwood and Appleton. The land donation project is significant as it enables better wildlife movement through connected conservation lands. Less than three per cent of the Central Newfoundland ecoregion currently falls under conservation status. The nearest established protected area is the Jonathan’s Pond Provincial Park Reserve. This project could link two potential future conservation areas: the province’s proposed Rodney Pond Wilderness Reserve, and the Charlie’s Place protected area proposed by Qalipu First Nation.

Working together

The twin crises of rapid biodiversity loss and climate change demand we do more to protect nature, faster. NCC is accelerating conservation at an unprecedented pace and scale and is pleased to collaborate with forestry companies and other industries to support nature for people, wildlife and communities.

In addition to partnering with Domtar, NCC is pleased to announce project support from the Government of Canada’s Natural Heritage Conservation Program (part of Canada’s Nature Fund). These federal dollars require matching funds and NCC is encouraging area residents, local businesses and foundations to also support this initiative. Donations go to the securement, long-term management and care of the lands. As a charity, NCC takes a whole of society approach working with people and communities in a shared conservation vision.

In 2022, Domtar transferred stewardship of 145,000 hectares (358,300 acres) of boreal forest in Ontario to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) as part of the largest private land conservation agreement in Canadian history. Under NCC’s leadership, the property near Hearst is being preserved and managed for research and long-term conservation, ensuring the protection of one of Canada’s most significant boreal landscapes.

Project at a glance

The land is predominantly forested, with black spruce, balsam fir, tamarack, white birch, white spruce and trembling aspen trees. The remaining areas are freshwater wetlands, rivers and streams.

The Gander River system is one of the island’s most important watersheds for Atlantic salmon. Angling is a key recreational and economic activity in the region.

The properties sit within the range of the Middle Ridge caribou herd and close to the Mount Peyton caribou herd.

There are several wildlife and plant species in the area listed under Canada’s Species at Risk Act (SARA). They include Newfoundland pine marten (threatened), red crossbill (threatened), rusty blackbird (special concern), blue felt lichen (special concern). The area is also key habitat for Arctic char, brook trout, large purple fringed orchid and three-way sedge.

When the land is conserved, legal angling and hunting activities will be permitted. Property signs will be installed reminding ATV users to keep on existing trails.



Quotes

“Boreal forests cover 60 per cent of Canada’s landmass and absorb vast amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, storing carbon and positively impacting the climate crisis and survival of life on Earth. We are grateful to Domtar for another generous land donation along with the Government of Canada who are helping us undertake conservation on this scale. This project would not be possible without the help and support from community members dedicated to seeing this natural legacy protected, and we enthusiastically invite everyone to join us in completing this historic project in Newfoundland and Labrador and the Atlantic Region as a whole.” – Piers Evans, NCC program director in Newfoundland and Labrador

“At Domtar, sustainability and environmental stewardship are central to who we are and how we operate. We are proud to contribute to the preservation of the ecologically significant lands at Gander Lake to help protect Canada’s natural heritage. This initiative reflects our commitment to community, sustainability and collaboration with organizations like the Nature Conservancy of Canada that safeguard biodiversity — which is deeply embedded in our 2030 sustainability strategy. We are honored to play a role in preserving this vital ecosystem for future generations.” – Luc Thériault, President, Domtar Wood Products

“Through the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, the Government of Canada is proud to support the protection of more than 1,800 hectares of forest, wetlands, and shoreline in central Newfoundland and Labrador. This landmark land donation by Domtar—the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s largest in Atlantic Canada—will help safeguard vital habitats for species at risk while strengthening ecological connectivity across the region. Conservation is a shared effort, and by working with partners like the Nature Conservancy of Canada, we’re building a more resilient future for nature and communities.” – The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

“Conserving nature in central Newfoundland and Labrador means safeguarding critical habitats and ensuring these landscapes thrive for generations. Thanks to support from the Nature Conservancy of Canada and a generous land donation from Domtar, we’re helping conserve forests, wetlands, and shoreline that are home to species at risk. This project shows how industry, government, and conservation groups can work together to make a real difference for nature.” – The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

About

As Canada’s largest environmental charity, the Nature Conservancy of Canada has worked with partners to conserve natural landscapes since 1962. Together, we deliver solutions to address the dual crises of biodiversity loss and climate change through large-scale and long-term conservation. We create lasting change for the planet and its people by partnering with landowners, communities, governments and businesses around shared interests. Nature makes it possible. To learn more, visit natureconservancy.ca

The Government of Canada’s Natural Heritage Conservation Program (NHCP) is a unique partnership that supports the creation and recognition of protected and conserved areas through the acquisition of private land and private interest in land. To date, the Government of Canada has invested $500 million in the Program, which has been matched with more than $1 billion in contributions raised by Nature Conservancy of Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada and the country’s land trust community leading to the protection and conservation of over 830,000 hectares (2 million acres) of ecologically sensitive lands.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of nearly 14,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual production capacity of 7.2 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, and has an annual production capacity of about 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Formerly known as the Paper Excellence Group, Domtar is comprised of legacy businesses Paper Excellence, Domtar Corporation and Resolute Forest Products.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is dedicated to sustainability and committed to turning responsibly sourced wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit www.domtar.com.

