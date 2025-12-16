Landmark conservation partnership: 45,000 hectares protected in southeastern BC advances national nature and climate goals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), in partnership with the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia, Elk Valley Resources (EVR), a Glencore company, and other public and private partners, today announced the successful conservation of 45,000 hectares of timberland in southeastern BC — one of Canada’s largest private land conservation projects to date.

Known as the Kootenay Forest Lands, the project is located within the homelands of the Ktunaxa Nation, which has endorsed the project. Kootenay Forest Lands will now be held under conservation stewardship for generations to come, delivering ecological, cultural and community benefits at a scale rarely seen in Canada.

This project was only possible through an extraordinary partnership. Together, the Ktunaxa First Nations, governments, industry, communities and private donors joined NCC to ensure that one of North America’s most ecologically significant landscape corridors will remain intact for generations to come.

A vision decades in the making

For more than two decades, local communities, Indigenous Nations and conservationists have worked to secure the future for these lands. That long held vision is now a reality; a model of partnership that proves what can be accomplished when we act together for nature.

The Kootenay Forest Lands contribute to a network of more than 7,000 square kilometres of protected areas in the Canadian Rocky Mountains and into Montana. This landscape is vital for wildlife movement and ecological health, supporting grizzly bears, wolverine, lynx and bull trout. It also features rare high-elevation grasslands, ancient forests, and a multitude of streams that feed into the Elk River, a waterway renowned for its world-class fly fishing.

Partnerships that define conservation

This achievement shows what is possible when governments, industry and communities commit to a shared vision. With the support of the Ktunaxa First Nations, and major contributions from the Government of Canada and Elk Valley Resources, this project became possible. Additional funding from the Province of British Columbia, BC Parks Foundation, Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program, Columbia Basin Trust, and many other foundations and individual donors helped bring the full collaboration to life. The result is not just land secured, but a model of collaboration that aligns cultural, social, ecological and economic priorities.

This collaboration reflects a made-in-Canada approach to climate and biodiversity action, combining Indigenous leadership, scientific knowledge, and public and private investment to deliver solutions with global relevance.

What’s next?

Under NCC’s care, the Kootenay Forest Lands will transition from industrial-scale forestry to a conservation-focused management designed to restore ecosystems, enhance carbon storage and build resilience to wildfire and floods. Public recreation access will continue, and stewardship decisions will be shaped in collaboration with local Indigenous Nations, communities and partners to honour cultural traditions, protect wildlife and waters and strengthen community well-being.

Quick facts

Size: 45,000 hectares — one of the largest private land acquisitions for conservation in Canadian history.

45,000 hectares — one of the largest private land acquisitions for conservation in Canadian history. Watersheds: Influences 42 watersheds and conserves 930 km of streams, securing clean water and healthy fisheries.

Influences 42 watersheds and conserves 930 km of streams, securing clean water and healthy fisheries. High elevation grasslands: A rare ecosystem considered to be at risk across the region.

A rare ecosystem considered to be at risk across the region. Climate: Old growth and mature forests provide vital carbon storage; regenerating lands will sequester additional CO₂.

Old growth and mature forests provide vital carbon storage; regenerating lands will sequester additional CO₂. Wildlife: Critical habitat for at risk species such as grizzly bear, badger, whitebark pine, bull trout, and bighorn sheep.

Critical habitat for at risk species such as grizzly bear, badger, whitebark pine, bull trout, and bighorn sheep. Community: Lands neighbour Fernie, Elkford and Canal Flats; management will enhance fire and flood mitigation and maintain recreation.





Quotes

“The Kootenay Forest Lands are an example of what’s possible when we lead through collaboration. Projects like this turn ambition into action: protecting nature, supporting communities, and proving that conservation is one of our most powerful climate solutions. It’s proof of what we can accomplish when we come together for nature.” – Catherine Grenier, President & CEO, Nature Conservancy of Canada

“The conservation of the Kootenay Forest Lands reflects Canada’s commitment to protecting nature while reducing annual greenhouse gas emissions. With the endorsement of the Ktunaxa First Nations, partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, and the support of governments, industry, and communities, we have secured lands that will provide lasting ecological, cultural, and community benefits. This achievement shows the power of partnership and Indigenous leadership in safeguarding Canada’s natural heritage for generations to come.” – The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"The conservation of the Kootenay Forest Lands is a landmark achievement for British Columbia and for Canada, made possible by the Nature Conservancy of Canada's leadership and our collective partnership with provincial, industry and philanthropic partners. Protecting 45,000 hectares of rare grasslands, ancient forests, and vital watersheds ensures that wildlife, communities, and future generations will benefit from the services these lands provide for decades to come. It's a clear example that public funding can spur additional contributions from the private sector and philanthropic donors." – The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

“British Columbia has the greatest diversity of species, ecosystems, and habitats of any of Canada’s provinces or territories. Our government celebrates the securement of the Kootenay Forest Lands, which is the result of years of dedication and rewarding partnerships. We will continue to work with First Nations, communities, land trusts and conservancies, and other interested parties throughout B.C. to preserve areas of natural beauty and ecological importance.” – Randene Neill, B.C. Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

“Conservation in ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa is a priority, as is ensuring ecosystems stay connected to support the well-being of the water, land, and all living things (ʔa·kxam̓is q̓ api qapsin). We are committed to creating, with NCC, a process to identify each our respective interests, goals and outcomes for these lands.” – Letter from Ktunaxa Nation Council, signed by KNC Chair Kathryn Teneese, and the four Ktunaxa First Nations’ Nasuʔkins Donald Sam, Cheryl Casimer, Heidi Gravelle and Jason Louie

“Through our $20-million contribution to the Kootenay Forest Lands project, EVR is helping to conserve vital habitat while creating lasting social benefits for local communities. We are committed to partnering with Indigenous Peoples, government and other stakeholders to conserve areas of social, cultural and ecological value and are proud that our contribution is a key enabler in making the Kootenay Forest Lands project a reality, protecting land in the region where we operate for generations to come.” – Mike Carrucan, CEO, Elk Valley Resources (EVR), a Glencore company

Images: Kootenay Forest Land Images (credit: Nick Nault)

Video: Kootenay Forest Lands B-Roll (credit: Nick Nault)

About the Nature Conservancy of Canada

Since 1962, the Nature Conservancy of Canada has brought people together to protect the lands and waters that sustain us all. As an environmental charity working hand in hand with communities, Indigenous Nations, governments and businesses, we deliver nature-based solutions at a scale no one else can. Our conservation work safeguards clean air and water, stores carbon and reduces the risks of floods and wildfires — protecting our health, strengthening local economies and building more resilient communities. Together, we unlock nature’s power, so life can thrive. Learn more at natureconservancy.ca.

About Canada’s Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund

Canada’s Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund (NSCSF) is a $1.4 billion, ten-year fund (2021–2031) administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada to help conserve, restore, and enhance the management of ecosystems such as wetlands, forests, and grasslands, in order to help tackle the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The NSCSF will focus on three main objectives: (1) conserving carbon-rich ecosystems at high risk of conversion to other uses that would release their stored carbon; (2) improving land management practices to reduce their greenhouse gas emission-causing impacts on Canada’s ecosystems; and (3) restoring degraded ecosystems. Overall, these projects will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and increased carbon sequestration, while also providing benefits for biodiversity and human well-being.

About Elk Valley Resources

Elk Valley Resources (EVR) operates four steelmaking coal mines in the Elk Valley of British Columbia, providing jobs for more than 5,000 people. We are committed to responsible resource development, environmental performance and building strong partnerships with Indigenous Peoples and communities. The high-quality steelmaking coal EVR produces is an input for steel production, used to construct products that can improve the quality of life for people around the world. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, EVR is part of the Glencore Group, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies. Learn more at evr.com.

