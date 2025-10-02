Log’ins Extends Longstanding Partnership with Recyclivre in France

The social joint venture between ARES and GXO promotes workplace inclusion

PARIS, France, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Log'ins, the social joint venture between global logistics leader GXO and the nonprofit group ARES, has announced the renewal of its long-term contract with Recyclivre, a committed player in the online second-hand book market.

For nearly 15 years, Log’ins has been responsible for storing and preparing orders for e-commerce customers in France. A logistics team of 70 people, trained by Log’ins, operates the 6,500-square-meter warehouse in Villabé, near Paris, helping to give a second life to nearly 2 million books each year while maintaining high quality standards.

Sylvain Joly, Co-director, Recyclivre, said: "For 15 years now, we’ve been working hand in hand with Log’ins. We’ve doubled our activity over the past five years, and our collaboration has allowed us to manage this growth smoothly. This partnership embodies inclusive and sustainable logistics, serving the circular economy and professional integration, perfectly aligned with the values we uphold."

GXO and ARES created Log’ins in 2011 to help people with disabilities and those facing social exclusion transition smoothly back into the workforce. Leveraging GXO’s industry expertise, the program trains participants in logistics roles such as forklift operation and order preparation, enabling them to acquire practical skills that enhance their employability and attractiveness in the job market. In parallel, using the social methodology of Groupe ARES, participants benefit from individualized social support to address personal challenges and build a solid professional project. Over the past five years, Log’ins has supported more than 500 individuals, 70% of whom have found employment or joined a qualifying training program.

“We are proud that Log’ins provides tailored logistics solutions for Recyclivre in France,” said Vincent Ricci, Managing Director, France, GXO. “This is exactly why GXO and ARES created Log’ins in the first place – to show that social solidarity is a real opportunity for businesses of all kinds."

Guillaume Hérisson, co-Managing Director, ARES, said: "Every story illustrates the impact of Log’ins: pathways to employment, regained autonomy, and renewed confidence for people often excluded due to disability. Alongside GXO and Recyclivre, we create value with our values and continue our ambition to help businesses evolve toward greater inclusion."

About Recyclivre

Recyclivre is France’s leading committed player in the online second-hand book market. The company collects, buys, and sells used books. Certified ESUS, B Corp, and a member of the 1% for the Planet network, Recyclivre has been committed to environmentally and socially responsible e-commerce since 2008.

About Log’ins

Log’ins is an innovative joint venture between logistics leader GXO and nonprofit group ARES, designed to help people with disabilities succeed in the traditionnal job market. Through its unique “solidarity logistics” model, Log’ins combines operational performance, professionalism, and social impact. A true springboard to employment, Log’ins fosters inclusion and redefines the standards of responsible logistics. http://log-ins.fr

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

