Sitryx receives FDA clearance of IND application for SYX-5219 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis

SYX-5219 is a first-in-class oral PKM2 modulator designed to drive sustained disease remission across a range of autoimmune diseases

Phase 1b trial to investigate the safety, tolerability and initial efficacy of SYX-5219 in patients with atopic dermatitis starting Q1 2026

Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – 2 October 2025 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announces it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SYX-5219, to support the initiation of a Phase 1b trial in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in the United States. The Company expects to initiate the trial in Q1 2026.

SYX-5219 is a first-in-class, oral, disease-modifying, anti-inflammatory therapy, targeting pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2), a critical enzyme that regulates cell metabolism. By modulating PKM2, SYX-5219 alters T lymphocyte and mast cell function, representing a differentiated broad, anti-itch and pro-barrier repair profile with the potential to drive sustained disease remission in atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune conditions.

The safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of SYX-5219 are currently being evaluated in healthy volunteers in an ongoing Phase 1a trial in the United Kingdom, following a Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Preclinical studies have shown that SYX-5219 reduces inflammatory markers, known drivers of itch and enhances skin barrier repair, supporting its potential as a disease-modifying therapy.

Iain Kilty, Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, commented: “The FDA’s clearance of our IND application represents a pivotal milestone in the clinical development of SYX-5219, bringing us closer to delivering a much-needed treatment option for patients living with atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune conditions. We look forward to initiating this trial and generating data that will guide the next stage of development, providing life-changing benefits to patients.”

Ravi Rao, Chief Medical Officer of Sitryx, added: “Atopic dermatitis affects over 200 million people worldwide and the persistent inflammation and severe itching associated with the disease significantly impacts the quality of life of patients. SYX-5219 offers a novel oral approach with the potential to deliver durable disease remission, and the upcoming Phase 1b study will provide important insights into its clinical and biological effects in patients, laying a solid foundation for future studies in atopic dermatitis and other conditions.”

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established in 2018 with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has raised $85 million to date from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.