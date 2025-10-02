Rogers Giving Away 500 Tickets to Every Blue Jays Postseason Game at Rogers Centre 

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers, proud owner of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced today it is giving away 500 free tickets for fans to take over a section for every Blue Jays home game at Rogers Centre throughout the MLB Postseason.

“Everyone can feel the buzz of postseason baseball across Canada right now,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “As proud owners of the Toronto Blue Jays, we want to give even more fans and customers a chance to experience the excitement firsthand."

For the American League Division Series (ALDS), Rogers is giving away 250 pairs of tickets to each game on a first come first served basis at a location in the Greater Toronto Area. A different location will be announced 8:30 a.m. ET on the morning of each game day through @Rogers Instagram and Facebook. Fans unable to travel to the location can follow and comment on the Instagram post by 10:00 a.m. ET for a chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets for that day’s game.

The home game dates for the ALDS series for the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre are:

Game 1 – Saturday, October 4

Game 2 – Sunday, October 5

Game 5 - Friday, October 10 (if necessary)

Rogers is also giving away Blue Jays Postseason tickets to its customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat including a grand prize contest for each series that includes a pair of tickets with airfare and accommodations. Rogers customers can visit rogers.com/bluejays to enter for a chance to win.

All tickets are non-transferable.

