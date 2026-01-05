Rogers Launches The Great Canadian Jersey

- Donate your old hockey jerseys to be a part of hockey history -

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers launched today The Great Canadian Jersey, the latest installment of Rogers This Is Our Game campaign.

The Great Canadian Jersey invites Canadians to donate their old hockey jerseys. Pieces will be taken and stitched together to create one-of-a-kind hockey jerseys representing all facets of the sport and our country’s deep history with the game. The patchwork jerseys, to be designed by former OHL player turned fashion designer Cameron Lizotte, will be worn by Canada’s top hockey players as a symbol of our national pride in the game.

The donation drive is kickstarting today by Team Rogers athletes Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid and Montreal Victoire Captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who will each donate a jersey from their personal collections in-person in Edmonton and Montreal.

“Whether it’s a child’s first minor-league team, a beer-league favourite or a retired NHL jersey, Canadians are invited to share their piece of history to be a part of history,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer. “With hockey’s deep roots in our culture, we are incredibly proud to launch this project as a way for Canadians to show their pride for our team and our game.”

From today until Jan. 15, Canadians can drop off jerseys at participating Rogers stores across Canada. Visit Rogers.com/TheGreatCanadianJersey for participating locations and mail-in information if you are unable to donate in person.

All Canadians who donate a jersey will be entered for a chance to win the Ultimate VIP Hockey Road Trip to any Canadian NHL team away game during the 2025-26 regular season.

The final patchwork jerseys will be revealed later this month and be featured as part of a national advertising campaign.

