Brown & Brown announces key leadership appointments in Retail segment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown is pleased to announce several strategic updates to its Retail segment leadership team, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering world-class solutions and accelerating collaboration across its global footprint.

As part of its ongoing integration efforts following the acquisition of Risk Strategies, Brown & Brown is focused on unlocking new opportunities for growth, collaboration and our ability to scale. To help us meet these key objectives, the leaders below will join the existing Retail segment leadership team as Retail Senior Leaders (RSLs) and Retail Vice Presidents (RVPs).

Retail Senior Leaders (RSLs):

John Mina

John Greenbaum

John Scroope

John Vaglica

Retail Vice Presidents (RVPs):

Ed Flanagan

Steve Giannone

Neil Krauter, Sr.

Robert Rosenzweig

Patrick Roth



Each of these individuals will continue to lead their current businesses while taking on expanded responsibilities that will help drive strategic initiatives across the segment.

North American Retail Brokerage Leader

Additionally, Brown & Brown is excited to name Mark Manzi as its North American Retail Brokerage Leader. In this role, Mark will oversee carrier relationships across Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits and Personal Lines, ensuring strategic alignment and excellence in service delivery.

Regarding these appointments, John Mina, senior vice president of the Retail segment, shared, "The caliber of talent and proven track record these leaders bring to our Retail segment is exceptional. Each has consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver results, build strong partnerships and lead with integrity. Their collective experience will not only strengthen our ability to serve our customers but also position us to unlock new opportunities for growth across the Retail business. I am confident they will inspire our teams and drive continued success as we move forward together."

Barrett Brown, executive vice president and president of the Retail segment, said, "These appointments mark a pivotal moment for our Retail segment. By bringing together leaders with deep specialization and a shared commitment to excellence, we are strengthening our foundation for scalable growth and enhanced collaboration. Their expanded roles will accelerate our ability to deliver innovative solutions, deepen carrier partnerships and elevate the customer experience across every line of business. This is more than a leadership update—it’s a strategic leap forward for Retail."

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

Marci Steiding

Senior Vice President, Business Enablement & Communication

(404) 460-1400