Hammacher Schlemmer Going-Out-of-Business Sales Underway Sitewide

Boston, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, announced going-out-of-business sales are underway sitewide for Hammacher Schlemmer.

The over 175-year-old catalog-based retailer known for hard-to-find, unexpected and unique merchandise is offering 20% to 50% off the original price on all online store merchandise and up to 70% off all clearance items. All Halloween decorations are 50% off, just in time for holiday shopping.

“Hammacher Schlemmer was a pioneer in the retail industry known for its innovative products. The closing sales give customers an opportunity to take advantage of gift and holiday items, electronics and audio, and all home and personal care products now at exceptional prices,” said Durien Sanchez, Managing Director, Retail at Gordon Brothers. “If you haven’t shopped on Hammacher Schlemmer’s website, now is the time as merchandise is expected to sell out quickly.”

Look for the relaunch and exciting reimagination of the historic Hammacher Schlemmer brand in the near future. For more information, visit Hammacher Schlemmer’s website.





