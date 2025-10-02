Volatus Aerospace Inc. to Present at the 2025 Cantech Letter Investment Conference in Toronto

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F), a Canadian leader in aerial intelligence and unmanned aircraft systems, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Thursday, October 9, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Volatus CEO Glen Lynch and CFO Abhinav Singhvi will be attending the conference, where they will deliver a presentation to investors and engage in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

2025 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025 Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON Presentation Time: 10:30-11:00 AM in Track 1 More info: https://conference.cantechletter.com/





Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace Inc. commented, “We are delighted to be participating in the Cantech Letter Conference again this year, as it’s an excellent platform to showcase our achievements, outline our growth initiatives and increase our profile within the investment community.”

Recent Initiatives Update

Recognition in Europe

Volatus was recently recognized as the “Top Growth Story” at the Peterson Capital Canada Growth Conference, held in Dublin, Ireland from September 25th - 27th, 2025. As part of the event, Volatus presented to more than 50 fund managers, family offices CEOs and Investment Advisors from the UK, Europe and North America, strengthening its visibility among international investors and capital markets professionals.

Increased Stake in Synergy Aviation Ltd.

Volatus confirms it has completed the acquisition of additional shares in Synergy Aviation Ltd., increasing its holdings to 58.47% of outstanding shares. The transaction, first announced in a press release dated November 28, 2024, closed on January 3, 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement with one minority shareholder, Volatus acquired shares representing 7.47% of Synergy’s outstanding equity for a purchase price of C$297,977.00, satisfied through the issuance of 2,128,407 new common shares of Volatus Aerospace Inc.

About Cantech Letter Conference



The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada’s foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.



With more than a century of combined aviation expertise, Volatus Aerospace delivers innovative aerial solutions for intelligence, surveillance, and cargo, utilizing both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS/drones). Volatus provides a complete ecosystem of aerial services, including operations, equipment sales, training, and mission support, helping industries integrate aerial capabilities safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

