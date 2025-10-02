Stanley Steemer Launches Bold New Campaign: Clean Enough, Is Not Enough

Dublin, OH, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Steemer, the leader in professional deep home cleaning, is relaunching its brand with a national campaign built on the positioning Clean Enough, Is Not Enough. The integrated effort highlights the company’s ability to go deeper than surface-level cleaning; removing dirt, allergens, and bacteria from everyday surfaces to deliver healthier homes and renewed consumer confidence.

Introducing The Steemer

At the heart of the campaign is “The Steemer” who is a calm, no-nonsense deep cleaning expert with signature steem power and zero tolerance for half-measures. Designed as an ownable brand character, The Steemer embodies Stanley Steemer’s brand promise, delivering a deep clean you can see, feel and trust.

“When the world stops at surface-level, Stanley Steemer goes deeper, delivering a deep home clean that removes what you can’t see,” said Andrew Schneider, Head of Marketing at Stanley Steemer. “The Steemer brings our promise of precision and confidence to life in a way that’s instantly recognizable for today’s customers.”

When Clean Enough Is Not Enough

The campaign is rooted in a core consumer insight: many homeowners don’t know when it’s time to call in a professional deep clean. While regular routines may make a space look clean, floors, upholstered furniture, tile and grout can actually harbor more bacteria than a toilet seat.

“Homes may look clean on the surface, but real comfort comes from knowing your space is deeply clean, not just clean enough,” said Justin Bates, President of Stanley Steemer. “A regular deep cleaning routine helps extend the life of your home’s surfaces and makes everyday living more comfortable.”

Creative will expand consumer awareness of Stanley Steemer’s full-service portfolio, from carpets and couches to air ducts and tile. The campaign rolls out nationwide this fall across television, streaming, digital and social platforms, with extensions into sports, lifestyle and influencer partnerships designed to drive awareness and trial among customers.

Behind the Scenes of The Steemer

The campaign was developed with Stanley Steemer’s newly appointed creative agency, Havas Chicago, with production led by Annex Chicago and acclaimed commercial director Harold Einstein of dummy Films. Known for his distinctive and offbeat work for brands including Geico, FedEx and Kayak, Einstein brought his trademark style to the launch of The Steemer.

“This work is the opening act of a 360-degree campaign aimed at modernizing the brand and reclaiming Stanley Steemer’s swagger. Personifying the brand via, “The Steemer," became our way to breakthrough and do just that. He's the only expert you call when you need it deep cleaned right," said Jeff Beck, SVP, Group Creative Director at Havas Chicago.

With The Steemer, Stanley Steemer enters the ranks of iconic brand characters built for long-term equity able to bridge national storytelling with local franchise impact while reshaping consumer expectations of what “clean” really means.

For more on The Steemer, visit StanleySteemer.com or follow @stanleysteemerofficial on social media.

About Stanley Steemer

For over 75 years, families and businesses have counted on Stanley Steemer to keep their spaces fresh, clean and healthy. We’re the nation’s leading deep cleaning experts you can count on from carpets and tile to hardwood, upholstery, air ducts and dryer vents. With our own state-of-the-art equipment, manufacturing and time-tested techniques, we don’t just clean - we make it Steemer clean. Ready for a cleaner, healthier space? Call 1-800-STEEMER or book online at www.stanleysteemer.com.

