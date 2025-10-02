Rocket Doctor Partners with Remmie to Bring FDA Approved and Health Canada Cleared Smart Otoscope to Patients

Rocket Doctor has entered into a reseller agreement with Remmie, Inc., maker of the Remmie 4, an FDA approved and Health Canada Medical Devices Establishment Licence (MDEL) cleared USB-smart otoscope for at-home ear exams.





Rocket Doctor will initially distribute Remmie 4 devices in Canada, offering patients and partners discounted access to innovative diagnostic technology.





Customers purchasing through Rocket Doctor will receive a 20% discount, tracked via unique Rocket Doctor codes, with each device co-branded through Rocket Doctor packaging stickers.





With over 700,000+ patients treated on the platform, Rocket Doctor continues to expand its connected device ecosystem, enhancing virtual care capabilities for patients and clinicians.

Toronto, ON, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., has entered into a reseller agreement with Remmie, Inc., the Seattle-based medical device company behind the Remmie 4, an FDA and Health Canada MDEL cleared USB-smart otoscope designed for easy, at-home ear exams.

The Remmie 4 integrates with the Remmie App and AI solution Remmie.ai, enabling patients to digitally photograph and capture videos of their ear, mouth, and nose. These high-quality visuals can then easily be shared directly with physicians on the Rocket Doctor platform, allowing clinicians to conduct faster, more accurate telehealth assessments and pre-visit exams. By empowering patients to perform these exams from the comfort of home, the partnership helps improve efficiency, reduce unnecessary clinic visits, and provide timely care for common conditions like ear infections.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was entered into on12th September 2025. This MOU outlines the intent of the parties in respect of Rocket Doctor reselling Remmie’s devices. Either party may propose amendments or terminate this MOU upon written notice.

Through this agreement, Rocket Doctor will initially distribute Remmie 4 devices across Canada, with each device co-branded through Rocket Doctor packaging. Patients purchasing through Rocket Doctor will receive a 20% discount using unique discount codes, making this advanced diagnostic tool more accessible to families nationwide. We will have further updates on the availability of this program to our U.S. patients.

“Our mission at Remmie has always been to make ear health simple, accessible, and effective,” said Jane Zhang, Founder & CEO of Remmie, Inc. “By partnering with Rocket Doctor, we’re bringing the Remmie 4 to more families in Canada, giving them the tools to take charge of their care and connect more seamlessly with clinicians.”

Together, Remmie and Rocket Doctor are enabling a new model of care where patients can combine at-home diagnostic tools with physician-led virtual visits, ensuring more accurate assessments, faster treatment, and greater convenience. The collaboration underscores how connected devices and virtual care platforms can work hand-in-hand to address everyday health issues while reducing strain on traditional healthcare systems.

“Rocket Doctor is committed to transforming healthcare delivery by connecting patients with technology that makes care more accessible and efficient,” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “Partnering with Remmie allows us to expand our connected device ecosystem, giving our patients new ways to participate in their own care while strengthening the diagnostic confidence of virtual visits requiring an ear exam with our clinicians.”

With over 300 MDs empowered to care for over 700,000+ patients across Canada, Rocket Doctor has already established itself as one of the country’s leading digital health companies.



Looking ahead, U.S. expansion discussions for the Remmie program are underway. By integrating connected diagnostic tools like the Remmie 4 into its U.S. operations, Rocket Doctor aims to reduce travel burdens, shorten wait times, and deliver higher-quality care directly into patients’ homes.

This collaboration with Remmie further strengthens Rocket Doctor’s ability to deliver accessible, technology-driven solutions that empower patients and support clinicians, while advancing its mission to expand access to care for rural and remote populations, and underserved communities across North America.



About Remmie, Inc.

Remmie, Inc. is a Seattle-based medical device company dedicated to simplifying ear health. Its flagship product, the Remmie 4, is an FDA-registered and Health Canada MDEL cleared USB-smart otoscope designed for at-home ear exams. Integrated with the Remmie App and AI solution Remmie.ai, it enables high-quality visuals for telehealth and pre-visit assessments, empowering patients and supporting clinicians.



Learn more: https://remmiehealth.com/





About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io





For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.