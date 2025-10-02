Allesin No-Drill Smart Shades, Making Home Automation Easier Than Ever

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allesin today announced the launch of its no-drill smart shades, a fast, easy, no-drill installation and home automation solution for blinds in the U.S. market. Crafted with the everyday user in mind, Allesin's shades are geared towards simplicity, safety, and smart living, while ending the struggles associated with installing traditional curtains and blinds.

"Our goal is to reduce the stress of installing and using shades," said Ethan, Allesin's product manager. "Smart technology should be convenient, safe and adaptable for a wide range of living spaces."

According to industry surveys, U.S. consumers are showing a growing preference for household products that simplify installation. A 2024 Statista report on smart home adoption revealed that over 50 percent of homeowners expressed interest in self-installable connected devices, primarily due to concerns about saving time and preventing damage.





The Problem with Traditional Shades

Many American households take a do-it-yourself (DIY) approach to save money whenever possible. Traditional curtains and shades often fall into this category; even when all instructions are carefully followed, these installations can lead to damaged walls, messy setups, added costs, and prolonged installation times. On the other hand, professionally installed shades can result in issues, including property damage, and the process is costly and inflexible. This situation leaves consumers locked into permanent fixtures that may not meet their needs.

A Smarter, Wall-Friendly Solution

"Allesin is on a mission to solve these problems and stressors," Jessie said. "Smart technology doesn't have to be difficult. Our blinds make achieving a consumer's personal light aesthetic attainable, sustainable, and convenient."

Allesin's motorized shades and no-drill installation systems allow for a clean mounting in just seconds. They can be easily removed and relocated without leaving any marks, making them a convenient choice for anyone who values ease and affordability.





Key Features of Allesin No-Drill Smart Shades

No-Drill, Wall-Friendly Installation – Full installation takes just five seconds with no drilling or damage.

– Full installation takes just five seconds with no drilling or damage. Cordless Design – Eliminates risks of dangling cords, keeping children and pets safe.

– Eliminates risks of dangling cords, keeping children and pets safe. Multiple Control Options – Choose remote control, app control via Tuya/Smart Life , or hands-free voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant .

– Choose remote control, app control via , or hands-free voice control with or . Smart Scheduling – Users can schedule shades to open and close automatically, enhancing comfort and energy efficiency.

– Users can schedule shades to open and close automatically, enhancing comfort and energy efficiency. Solar Charging Option – Harness natural sunlight to power the shades.

– Harness natural sunlight to power the shades. Customizable Sizing – Available in a wide range of dimensions, fitting both inside and outside mounts to suit different home layouts.

Benefits That Go Beyond Convenience

According to Allesin, the product line is not only practical but also reflects a broader philosophy of thoughtful design.

Save Time & Money – No professional installers needed or hidden costs.

– No professional installers needed or hidden costs. Protect Your Home – Shades install and remove without leaving a trace.

– Shades install and remove without leaving a trace. Accessible for All – Quick and easy for anyone to set up.

– Quick and easy for anyone to set up. Family-Friendly Safety – Cordless design makes homes safer for children and pets.

– Cordless design makes homes safer for children and pets. Flexible Lifestyle – Easily move or adjust shades to match changing needs.



"The impact of Allesin's no-drill blinds is more than functional; we're giving customers control over lighting in their personal spaces," Ethan said.





Designed for Modern Living Spaces

Allesin's shades adapt seamlessly to homes, apartments, and even office spaces:

Baby & Kids' Rooms – Cordless safety plus soft-filtering fabric for eye protection and privacy.

– Cordless safety plus soft-filtering fabric for eye protection and privacy. Tall or Floor-to-Ceiling Windows – Hands-free control cuts the need to adjust hard-to-reach shades manually.

– Hands-free control cuts the need to adjust hard-to-reach shades manually. Living Rooms & Bedrooms – Maintain comfort and privacy while enjoying natural light.

– Maintain comfort and privacy while enjoying natural light. Home Offices – Block glare on demand with automated schedules, without making the space too dark.

About Allesin

Allesin is a brand dedicated to smart shading solutions, primarily serving the U.S. market. Its core product line focuses on motorized and smart curtains with no-drill installation. The brand is committed to providing users with effortless control over light, and just as the slogan "Your light, your way" suggests, Allesin believes in encouraging people to take control not only of the light in their homes, but also of the direction/way of their lives.

For more information, visit www.allesin.com. Additional details and updates can be found on Instagram at @allesinofficial, Facebook at facebook.com/allesinofficial, and YouTube at youtube.com/@allesinOfficial.

