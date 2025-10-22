Smart Shading Made Simple: Allesin Introduces Prestige Motorized Day/Night Honeycomb Shades

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allesin is bringing year-round energy savings to American households with the launch of its Prestige Motorized Day/Night Honeycomb Shades . According to a report from the U.S. Department of Energy, honeycomb shades can cut overall energy use by up to 15% compared to bare windows. Designed for intelligent living, Allesin smart shades help keep homes warm in winter and cool in summer—reducing heating and cooling loads while providing full control over light and privacy.

With these shades, everyday routines get easier: mornings feel brighter, afternoons stay cool, and evenings become calm, private retreats—all at the touch of a button.

“Our goal has always been to make smart shading solutions accessible to every home,” said Jessi, founder of Allesin. “We believe shades can do more than just block light — they should make homes more comfortable, more energy-efficient, and easier to manage. With the Prestige Motorized Day/Night Honeycomb Shades, we’re bringing that vision to life through practical innovation and thoughtful design.”

Why the Allesin Prestige Motorized Day/Night Honeycomb Shades Stand out

Flexible Day & Night Design

The Prestige Motorized Day/Night Honeycomb Shades feature a dual-layer system — light-filtering on top and blackout on the bottom. Each section can be controlled separately. Homeowners can easily switch between three modes to match different times of day: Day Mode for soft, natural light; Night Mode for complete privacy and darkness; and the 2-in-1 Day & Night Mode for a balanced mix of both.

This dual-layer setup adapts seamlessly to different times of day. Imagine starting a good morning with warm sunlight streaming in, enjoying a bright yet glare-free home office during the day, and then winding down in total darkness for deeper sleep at night. These shades don’t just follow the sun—they follow users' lifestyles.

Honeycomb Design for Insulation and Noise Reduction

The multi-layered honeycomb structure forms insulating air pockets. The design blocks heat in summer and retains warmth in winter, helping maintain comfortable indoor temperatures year-round. By reducing reliance on air conditioning and heating, Allesin motorized honeycomb shades deliver both comfort and lower energy costs.

The cellular structure also helps reduce outside noise. It absorbs sound, creating a quieter indoor environment. Bedrooms become calm spaces for deeper sleep, and home offices remain distraction-free for better focus. These cellular shades balance light control, insulation, and sound buffering for complete comfort. Families notice less street noise, lighter utility bills, and rooms that simply feel “right” every season.

Eco-Friendly and Cost Saving

By combining insulation with smart light management, the Prestige Motorized Day/Night Honeycomb Shades lower energy consumption and costs. Designed for year-round performance, they deliver environmental benefits and real savings for everyday households. Many families appreciate not just the comfort, but also how the shades quietly pay for themselves over time.

Key Features

The Prestige Motorized Day/Night Honeycomb Shades offer practical features designed for convenience, safety, and flexibility.

No-Drill Installation : Installs without wall damage. Allesin shades can be set up or removed in about five seconds—perfect for renters or anyone who loves a quick, clean setup.



: Installs without wall damage. Allesin shades can be set up or removed in about five seconds—perfect for renters or anyone who loves a quick, clean setup. Cordless Design : Eliminates traditional cord risks, making it safer for homes with children and pets.



: Eliminates traditional cord risks, making it safer for homes with children and pets. Multiple Control Options : Operates via remote, voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant, or through the Tuya/Smart Life app.



: Operates via remote, voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant, or through the Tuya/Smart Life app. Customizable Sizes : Fits both inside and outside mounts to meet different window needs.



: Fits both inside and outside mounts to meet different window needs. Scheduled Control : A smart bridge enables timed opening and closing for automated light management.



: A smart bridge enables timed opening and closing for automated light management. Solar Power Option : Eco-friendly and reduces charging frequency, ideal for sun-rich locations.



: Eco-friendly and reduces charging frequency, ideal for sun-rich locations. Warranty: Includes a three-year warranty on motors and remotes, with long-term technical support.



Where They Work Best

The Prestige Motorized Day/Night Honeycomb Shades are designed to blend into daily life—making rooms safer, cozier, and more functional.. Their versatility makes them suitable for nearly every room in the house.

Home Office : Smart schedules adjust natural light to reduce screen glare without darkening the space, helping maintain focus and comfort throughout the workday.



: Smart schedules adjust natural light to reduce screen glare without darkening the space, helping maintain focus and comfort throughout the workday. Baby or Kid’s Room : Cordless design prevents accidents, while soft-filtering fabric protects eyes and ensures privacy.



: Cordless design prevents accidents, while soft-filtering fabric protects eyes and ensures privacy. Tall or Floor-to-Ceiling Windows : Shades can be controlled via voice, remote, or app, eliminating the need for manual operation in hard-to-reach areas.



: Shades can be controlled via voice, remote, or app, eliminating the need for manual operation in hard-to-reach areas. Living Room, Dining Room, or Bedroom: Light is gently filtered while privacy is maintained, creating a comfortable environment for family activities and relaxation.

Bringing Smart Shading to Every Home

“Our goal has always been to make smart shading solutions a part of everyday life,” said Jessi, founder of Allesin. “As our slogan, ‘Your Light, Your Way,’ suggests, Allesin believes in encouraging people to take control not only of the light in their homes, but also of the direction of their lives.”

With Allesin smart shades, comfort meets intelligence. They turn ordinary windows into connected, energy-saving systems that enhance how your home feels, looks, and works—every single day.

Discover how Allesin smart shades can transform your space and experience the difference today.

About Allesin

Allesin's primary focus is on smart shading solutions for the U.S. market, with its core line dedicated to motorized shades and curtains. The company's sub-brand, Allesin Zen, caters to users seeking manual alternatives, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity across lifestyles and budgets.

With the slogan "Your Light, Your Way," Allesin emphasizes both practical control of light within living spaces and the broader philosophy of empowering individuals to shape their environments.

