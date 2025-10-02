Dentsply Sirona Appoints Aldo M. Denti as Chief Commercial Officer and Announces Customer-Centric Organization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that Aldo M. Denti has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective October 6, 2025. The appointment is designed to sharpen the Company’s focus on the customer by aligning its Global Business Units and Commercial Organizations more closely - streamlining how Dentsply Sirona works and delivers.

Mr. Denti is a global business leader with over 25 years of experience driving transformative growth in the Medical Device and Consumer Health sectors. His expertise spans sales, marketing, strategic planning, and successful integration across diverse markets. Mr. Denti has a proven track record of delivering revenue growth and operational efficiency. Most recently, he served as Company Group Chairman, Global Orthopedics, at Johnson & Johnson Medtech.

“I am pleased to welcome Aldo as our new CCO and rejoin forces with him,” said Daniel Scavilla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona. “Aldo is a results-oriented innovator with exceptional leadership in navigating dynamic, fast-paced environments and engaging stakeholders worldwide. His expertise will strengthen collaboration across business units and regions, unlock synergies, and support global revenue growth by leveraging our unique portfolio of products and solutions. Aldo will lead our global sales strategy and execution to deliver superior growth, profitability, and customer satisfaction across all regions. Additionally, by bringing our Global Business Units and Commercial Organizations even closer together, the new CCO role will drive a strong focus on the customer and the customer experience. Our new structure will simplify how we work and allow for faster execution.”

Mr. Denti said, “I am honored to join Dentsply Sirona at such an exciting time for the Company. Together with the team, I look forward to advancing our operational goals while strengthening our commercial execution. I strongly believe in the potential of Dentsply Sirona as the world’s largest diversified manufacturer in the dental industry and we will execute on key strategic growth drivers across regions.”

About Aldo M. Denti

Mr. Denti was most recently Company Group Chairman, Global Orthopedics, at Johnson & Johnson Medtech, a main segment of Johnson & Johnson, one of the world’s largest healthcare companies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Denti served as Vice President Global Franchise of Johnson & Johnson Vision. Earlier in his career, Mr. Denti held various leadership roles in EMEA for the Johnson & Johnson orthopedics business and other sales and marketing roles outside Johnson & Johnson. He began his professional path with Pfizer, progressing through sales and marketing leadership roles in Switzerland, the UK and the US. He later worked for Medtronic and Wright Medical in Europe and the US. Mr. Denti speaks six languages and holds a bachelor’s degree with honors from York University in Toronto, Canada, and completed Executive Education Programs at Harvard Business School.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective, and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

