Snail Games Strengthens Publishing Portfolio Visibility at TwitchCon Through Strategic Partnership with Noiz

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced it will feature upcoming titles - Honeycomb: The World Beyond, Rebel Engine, Echoes of Elysium, and ARK: Lost Colony - at TwitchCon as part of a strategic collaboration with Noiz , the platform connecting streamers with publishers and developers to drive authentic game promotion.

This initiative underscores Snail Games’ publishing strategy of aligning upcoming projects with creator driven ecosystems that maximize early community engagement, accelerate awareness, and build long-term franchise potential. By tapping into TwitchCon’s audience and Noiz’s quest driven platform, Snail Games is positioning its portfolio for impactful reach at a critical stage in each title’s development cycle.

TwitchCon represents an opportunity for Snail Games to showcase its publishing pipeline directly to the creator community, increase visibility for these projects, and implement scalable, creator-led campaigns. The Noiz booth at TwitchCon will offer streamers the chance to participate in paid marketing campaigns centered on Snail Games’ portfolio. This model directly incentivizes content creation, generating both immediate awareness and sustainable creator relationships. Through Noiz’s quest driven platform, Snail Games aims to connect with streamers whose audience align closely with each title, effectively promoting its games being featured at TwitchCon to the most relevant viewers. Additionally, an invite-only after-party featuring exclusive game demos and networking opportunities reflects Snail Games’ investment in building meaningful connections with both developers and influencers.

Snail Games’ Portfolio Featured at TwitchCon:

ARK: Lost Colony - The first canonical expansion exclusive to ARK: Survival Ascended with its new map slated for launch December 2025.

Echoes of Elysium - An airship survival RPG set in the skies of Elysium launching later this year.

Honeycomb: The World Beyond - A cozy survival adventure where players take on the role of a bio-engineer tasked with researching a new planet to help save Earth.

Rebel Engine - A hyperkinetic boomer-shooter that fuses lightning-fast ’90s shooter speed with devastating melee combos.

With a diversified publishing strategy that prioritizes community-building, influencer engagement, and early franchise establishment, Snail Games’ presence at TwitchCon reaffirms its commitment to innovation and long-term value creation in the global games market.

Visit the Noiz booth 2115 SW at Twitchcon San Diego October 17, 2025 - October 19, 2025 to learn more!

For creators interested in collaborative opportunities please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and in our public filings with the SEC and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s publishing strategy of aligning upcoming projects with creator driven ecosystems that maximize early community engagement, accelerate awareness, and build long-term franchise potential and Snail’s investment in building meaningful connections with both developers and influencers. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.