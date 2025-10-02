Power Metal Resources Plc to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 8th

LONDON, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Metal Resources (AIM:POW, OTCQB: POWMF), based in London, today announced that Sean Wade, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 8th, 2025.

DATE: October 8th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 8th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Power Metal Resources Recently announced the signing of a binding investment agreement in Minestarters. Minestarters proposes to establish an institutional-grade, blockchain-enabled Decentralised Finance ("DeFi") Tokenisation Platform which will offer compliant, liquid, and diversified investment into early-stage mining ventures.





About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc (AIM: POW, OTCQB: POWMF) is a London-listed natural resources exploration company and project incubator which finances and manages global resource projects and is seeking large scale metal discoveries.

The Company has a principal focus on opportunities offering district scale potential across a global portfolio including precious, base and strategic metal exploration in North America, Africa, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Australia.

Project interests range from early-stage greenfield exploration to later-stage prospects currently subject to drill programmes.

Power Metal will develop projects internally or through strategic joint ventures until a project becomes ready for disposal through outright sale or separate listing on a recognised stock exchange thereby crystallising the value generated from our internal exploration and development work.

Value generated through disposals will be deployed internally to drive the Company's growth or may be returned to shareholders through share buy backs, dividends or in-specie distributions of assets.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

