Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. Announces Debt Reduction Initiative and Returns Over 18% of Common Stock to the Treasury

Orlando, FL., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leader in eco-friendly solutions, has announced a restructuring plan aimed at reducing debt and enhancing shareholder value. This initiative reflects our commitment to investors and our goal of reinforcing our capital framework in a rapidly changing market.

As a result of negotiations with significant creditors, the Company has established settlements with payment plans that will, over time, reduce our debt by over $25 million. SGTM has already achieved a $6 million reduction in debt, enhancing our ability to launch new sales of key product lines and refine overall business strategies.

These settlements have also enabled the rescinding of 23 million shares of common stock to the treasury, linked to the reduction of associated debt. This step is crucial in SGTM's strategy to enhance market liquidity, providing shareholders with improved flexibility and increased potential for returns. By actively addressing dilution, SGTM is positioning itself for sustainable growth.

Additionally, the Company has strengthened its team by bringing on new advisors and incorporating innovative technologies and development strategies. This comprehensive approach empowers SGTM to improve its operational capabilities and drive pioneering solutions in the environmental sector.

“Today’s announcement is a significant declaration of our commitment to maximizing shareholder value,” stated Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM. “We are confident that these strategic measures will safeguard the interests of our existing shareholders and attract new investors who align with our long-term vision for growth and innovation.”

As we focus on reducing debt levels, SGTM is strengthening its financial health and pursuing new opportunities for sustainable expansion. We extend our gratitude to our shareholders for their unwavering trust and support as we remain devoted to driving value and pursuing opportunities that align with our strategic goals.

