The Denman Group, Compass’s #1 Team in New England, Joins eXp Realty





BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that The Denman Group, the #1 Compass team in New England according to RealTrends 2024, has joined the brokerage. Led by Todd J. Denman, The Denman Group has closed more than $1 billion in sales volume and built a reputation as a people-first, concierge-style organization.

Denman, whose roots in real estate trace back to working on construction sites with his father, has built one of the most respected and productive groups in New England, now on pace to exceed $200 million in sales this year. His philosophy, “treat people right, and success will follow” has fueled a business where more than 75% of transactions are repeat and referral-based.

The move comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. With traditional brokerages consolidating and the recent news of Compass acquiring Anywhere reshaping the competitive landscape, Denman says the timing was right to align with a model built for teams and long-term growth.

“Todd and his team represent exactly the type of leadership and culture that continues to choose eXp,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “We are seeing top mega teams across the country recognize that the future is cloud-based, collaborative, and team-first. The Denman Group’s move further validates the momentum we’re building as the brokerage model of the future.”

The Denman Group is known across Massachusetts for its full-service, white glove approach, guiding clients through one of life’s biggest transitions with honesty and integrity. Their mission — enriching lives through real estate — will continue to guide their expansion under eXp’s global network and technology-driven model.

“eXp was built to support teams like ours,” said Todd J. Denman, founder of The Denman Group. “We’ve outgrown the traditional brokerage model. eXp’s cloud-based platform, stock opportunities, and culture of collaboration give us the tools to serve our clients at the highest level while building wealth and legacy for our agents. Proximity is power, and eXp puts us shoulder to shoulder with the best leaders and teams in the business.”

Denman says his vision at eXp is not only to grow sales but to develop the next generation of mission-driven leaders. “Real estate should be about legacy,” he said. “Our team members deserve a path to financial freedom and the ability to retire with dignity. At eXp, we can build that future together.”

