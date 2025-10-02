Three Innovators Selected as Finalists in IT Nation’s PitchIT Program

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation, a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, is pleased to announce the top three finalists for its annual PitchIT competition. Three trailblazers in the IT services space, ThreatCaptain , Mizo , and Strategy Overview , were selected as finalists following a 16-week program of comprehensive business development training, mentorship coaching, and co-marketing efforts with IT Nation. Each also advanced through an internal pitch competition and Battle Royale to earn their spot among the top contenders.

As the community engine behind ConnectWise, IT Nation unites managed service providers (MSPs), technology solution providers (TSPs), and vendors through year-round programs that drive partner success. From flagship events like IT Nation Connect, peer groups, user forums, and ongoing enablement, the community delivers education, collaboration, and best practices that help members strengthen service delivery, enhance cybersecurity, and grow profitably. Rooted in a spirit of collaboration and innovation, IT Nation empowers partners to learn, connect, and rise together.

“PitchIT continues to be one of the most impactful ways we discover and elevate emerging innovators in the MSP and TSP ecosystem. Each year, we see companies come through this program that go on to shape the industry and strengthen the community we serve,” said Manny Rivelo, Chief Executive Officer at ConnectWise. “This year’s finalists represent the next wave of solutions driving growth and transformation for MSPs and their SMB customers, and that’s exactly the kind of innovation ConnectWise is proud to champion.”

Nearly 100 companies globally have participated in the PitchIT competitions since the program’s inception in 2018, with this year’s group featuring 26 emerging technology innovators in the MSP and IT services space. During the competition, leading experts from the MSP sector stepped in as cameo coaches, providing valuable insights and feedback to the participating companies. The judges evaluated each solution on its innovation, value proposition, go-to-market strategy, industry impact, and potential for success to select the finalists.

“This is my fourth year running the program, and I’m thrilled to see the diversity in solutions being offered, validating the importance of stack alignment and demonstrating these vendors’ full engagement with the MSP community at every level,” said Sean Lardo, Vice President of IT Nation Communities at ConnectWise. “The growth and commitment I’ve witnessed from the contestants this year was incredible. The three finalists truly brought their A-game in every aspect of the program, from presenting their solutions and embracing workshops, to understanding and addressing user needs.”

ThreatCaptain, Mizo, and Strategy Overview will each be paired with a coach and pitch their solutions live at one of the industry’s largest MSP and TSP events, IT Nation Connect, held at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida, from November 5–7, 2025. The winners will receive $100,000 in prize money, with judges determining which vendor will be awarded the $70,000 grand prize and who will earn $30,000 as the runner-up. In addition, the three finalists each win a free booth in the IT Nation Connect Solutions Pavilion while receiving invaluable support through one-on-one coaching from former PitchIT champions.

The PitchIT Accelerator Program, launched in 2018, allows ConnectWise to invest in future visionaries within the technology services industry. Selected solutions are exhibited at ConnectWise’s premier event, in addition to being highlighted within the broader community. The ongoing support from past finalists highlights the profound and lasting impact this program has had on MSPs and TSPs.

For more information and to register for IT Nation Connect, visit: https://itnation.connectwise.com/connect-global .

To learn more about entering the PitchIT Accelerator Program in 2026, visit https://itnation.connectwise.com/pitchit .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio® platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com.

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at connectwise.com/theitnation.

