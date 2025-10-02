Current® Launches the Model G+ Dual-Zone Electric Grill, Now in Matte Black

Model G+ is the newest grill from electric cooking pioneer, Current

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current ®, the world’s first electric outdoor cooking company, has announced its latest product, the Model G+ Dual-Zone Electric Grill. The new G+ is the most advanced all-electric grill yet, building on Current’s patented technology and elegant design aesthetic.

What’s new in the Model G+ electric grill?

The Model G+ features an expanded range of color options: In addition to the popular Slate finish, the Model G+ line-up now includes the Eclipse Edition, in all-over matte black.

The new model also features black anodized aluminum grates, a unique innovation in grate materials that requires no seasoning and maintains its uniform appearance even after heavy use. Meanwhile, new heating elements — with commercial grade stainless steel upgraded components, a quick-release system that allows elements to be easily removed, and an included cleaning brush — facilitate easier cleaning, while a firmware upgrade accelerates time to reach cooking temperature.

Continuing a track record in outdoor cooking innovation

The latest grill from Current also features the ground-breaking advantages of prior models. A proprietary electric heating system brings the grate to temperatures between 200 and 700 degrees Fahrenheit, creating the high heat needed for a steakhouse-style sear while still allowing low-and-slow smoking. Two independently controlled zones let cooks roast vegetables on one side while finishing burgers on the other, and the SmartClean cycle burns off residue at the touch of a button so cleanup is minimal. Because it runs on a standard 110-volt outlet and carries NFPA approval for balconies, the grill delivers authentic char without propane tanks, emissions or safety concerns. Built-in probes link to the Current app, enabling users to set precise temperatures, receive alerts and follow guided cooking instructions from anywhere.





The Current companion app

The Current app also gives grill owners access to dozens of unique recipes created for Current by award-winning chefs, including 2025 James Beard “Best Chef: Mountain Region” semifinalist, Paul C. Reilly; Birmingham-based recipe developer and food stylist, Karen Rankin; and Georgia pitmaster, registered dietitian and creator of the @blackdog_bbq community, Brandyn Baker. Each recipe features step-by-step guidance that syncs to Current appliance presets so novice cooks and experts alike can create gourmet dishes inspired by flavors and cuisines from all over the U.S. and the world. Grill enthusiasts can celebrate their new matte black Eclipse Edition with, for example, the dark caramelized crust of Maple Espresso Baby Back Ribs, the contrasting flavors of Grilled Oysters with Garlic-Yuzu Butter and Black Pepper, or the rich glaze on Molasses Coffee Marinated Pork Chops with Grilled Radicchio.

Quote from Tom Penner, CEO of Current

“We’re obsessive about the details that make our grills quick to heat up, easy to clean and stunning to look at — not to mention capable of turning out absolutely delicious food every single time. The Model G+ is another step in our quest to create the ultimate outdoor cooking experience,” said Tom Penner, CEO of Current.

Pricing and availability

Available via pre-order from today, the Current Model G+ Eclipse Edition is expected to ship to customers in early December 2025, making it the perfect-timed holiday gift for grill-loving friends and family. The Slate Edition will ship in January. The grill will retail for $999 for the Slate Edition and $1,099 for the Eclipse Edition.

About Current

Established in 2023 and backed by W. C. Bradley Co., Current is reinventing traditional outdoor cooking through innovative electric technology. Current believes that the joy of outdoor cooking shouldn’t be limited. Its award-winning products deliver the same performance and outcomes as traditional open flame cooking, without limitations. Current makes outdoor cooking more accessible and sustainable for everyone, whether they live in a high-rise apartment, a wildfire-prone area, a community with strict HOA rules, or simply want to cook with clean, safe, renewable energy. Its smart features, precise temperatures and app-based expert guidance, make it easier and more enjoyable than ever to achieve best-in-class results, no matter the skill level. Welcome to Current, where outdoor living is possible for every lifestyle.

