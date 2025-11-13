Current® Model P Smart Pizza Oven Now Makes Perfect Detroit-Style Pizzas and More

New “Detroit”, “Bake” and “Sear” modes eliminate the guesswork and cut cook times

The all-electric Model P’s menu now extends far beyond pizza to include muffins, cookies and meals

New modes available now via a free firmware update

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current ®, the world’s first electric outdoor cooking company, is making its Model P Electric Pizza Oven even more versatile with the launch of three pre-programmed cooking modes: Detroit, Bake, and Sear mode.

Already equipped with settings for perfect Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust and Frozen pizzas, as well as Hi and Lo Broil, the Model P now offers:

Detroit Mode

Craft thick-crusted rectangular Detroit-style pizzas, with their characteristic caramelized cheese edges, in just nine minutes.

Unlike most pizza ovens, there is no need to parcook the dough first. Layer toppings right onto the raw dough and the Current Model P turns out pies with the perfect balance of crunch and chewiness.

Temperature range: 600F-700F (700F default)



Bake Mode

Bake muffins, cookies, bread or hearty comfort meals such as roast chicken, lasagna, meatloaf or casseroles.

Heats up and cooks much faster than a conventional oven, shaving more than a third off cooking times for most dishes. Selecting Bake mode automatically sets the cooking time for 12 minutes, which can be adjusted up or down depending on the recipe.

Temperature range: 250F-450F (350F default)



Sear Mode

Cook steaks perfectly in five and a half minutes, at 680F (no adjustment), with no flipping. The oven heats from above and below at the same time, halving cooking time and delivering an even sear. Sear mode is also ideal for juicy chicken, lamb chops or shrimp and cooking times can be adjusted up or down depending on the cut of meat.

Can be used with Current’s cast iron sizzle plates which deliver picture-perfect sear marks, or with any flat oven-proof plate.

The Model P is already the smartest and most versatile electric pizza oven on the market. It uses a proprietary algorithm to cycle power among graphite and calrod elements, eliminating the need to open the door or turn the pizza. Its in-app Pizza Build Calculator, allows cooks to personalize each 12-inch pizza based on their chosen amounts of sauce, cheese, toppings and even dough thickness, computing customized time and temperature for perfect cooking and eliminating the guesswork. It’s also the only pizza oven with true indoor-outdoor compatibility, NFPA-approved for safe use in any setting. Reaching maximum temperatures of 850°F with just a 120V outlet, it is a no-compromise solution in areas where open flames are not desired or allowed.

Quote from Tom Penner, CEO of Current

“We’re always investing in innovations that make cooking easy and fun, no matter your environment or skill level. Whether in your kitchen, backyard or balcony, the Model P is now a go-to appliance, capable of turning out a different delicious dish every day of the week.”

Quote from Carlos Parisi, Chef and owner of Detroit-founded salsa brand, Aunt Nee's

“Through Detroit-style pizza, people can taste something that exemplifies our hard-working community in a single bite, and it's not easy to get right! Dialing in temperature and time with the smart oven tech on the Model P, I'm so proud and excited that Detroit Style is now even more approachable and easy to make at home!”

Pricing and availability

Detroit, Bake and Sear modes are available now in the Current app, free for all Current Model P Electric Pizza Oven owners. Early next year, Current is also adding to its range of sleek accessories with a Detroit-style baking pan ($39) and a baking rack ($29), for purchase at CurrentBackyard.com.

About Current

Established in 2023 and backed by W. C. Bradley Co., Current is reinventing traditional outdoor cooking through innovative electric technology. Current believes that the joy of outdoor cooking shouldn’t be limited. Its award-winning products deliver the same performance and outcomes as traditional open flame cooking, without limitations. Current makes outdoor cooking more accessible and sustainable for everyone, whether they live in a high-rise apartment, a wildfire-prone area, a community with strict HOA rules, or simply want to cook with clean, safe, renewable energy. Its smart features, precise temperatures and app-based expert guidance, make it easier and more enjoyable than ever to achieve best-in-class results, no matter the skill level. Welcome to Current, where outdoor living is possible for every lifestyle.

Media Contact:

Brianna Bruinsma

Firebrand Communications

currentbackyard@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175