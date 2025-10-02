Hot Dog on a Stick Expands California Footprint with New Sacramento Location

Fan-Favorite Brand Arrives at Sacramento’s Downtown Commons

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Dog on a Stick, the all-American, beach-born brand owned by FAT Brands Inc., announces the opening of its new location in Sacramento at DOCO (Downtown Commons). The restaurant will feature Hot Dog on a Stick’s fan-favorite menu offerings, including fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.

“We are thrilled to bring Hot Dog on a Stick to the heart of Sacramento at DOCO, the city’s ultimate dining and shopping destination, expanding on our two existing locations in the area,” said Laura Vandevier, Senior Director of Marketing for Hot Dog on a Stick. “For more than 70 years, Hot Dog on a Stick has remained dedicated to serving up smiles with our craveable Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick offerings and signature hand-stomped lemonade. DOCO is the perfect place for us to continue that tradition and connect further with the community.”

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in sunny Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially a food stand, the brand has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with approximately 50 locations throughout the U.S. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.

Located at 414 K Street #210 Sacramento, CA, 95814, the new Hot Dog on a Stick location at DOCO can be found in West Plaza on the second-level terrace. In celebration of the new opening, Hot Dog on a Stick, in partnership with DOCO, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service, and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun, all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has approximately 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hotdogonastick.com.

About DOCO (Downtown Commons)

Located adjacent to Golden 1 Center (the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena), DOCO is an entertainment and lifestyle district in Sacramento’s dynamic urban core showcased by incredible retail destinations, bars and restaurants, residential units, the Sawyer Hotel (a 250-room hotel managed by Kimpton Hotels), and the vibrant and iconic sculpture by Jeff Koons titled “Coloring Book.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509