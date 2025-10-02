Interlink Electronics Awarded $200,000 FDA SBIR Grant to Advance Electrochemical Sensors for Food Safety and Quality Monitoring

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) (the “Company”), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronic solutions, today announced that its Gas and Environmental Solutions division has received a $200,000 SBIR Phase 1 grant from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The funding will accelerate the development of advanced electrochemical sensors designed to improve the safety and quality monitoring of post-harvest food products.

Food security is a critical global concern, making it increasingly necessary to monitor and assess the quality of food materials at every stage of the supply chain. Beyond the significant economic impact, ensuring food safety is a public health imperative that governments worldwide are placing at the forefront of their priorities.

“This grant recognizes Interlink’s proven technologies and expertise in developing accurate, low-power, and cost-effective electrochemical gas sensors for critical applications such as food safety,” said Dr. Sreeni Rao, Vice President of Gas and Environmental Sensing at Interlink Electronics. “With FDA support, we can expand our R&D efforts to design novel sensor platforms capable of monitoring a wide range of food quality parameters across the supply chain. This initiative strengthens our leadership in electrochemical sensing and accelerates the delivery of scalable, competitive solutions to meet the global demand for improved food security.”

Steven N. Bronson, Interlink’s CEO and President, added: “This grant underscores our continued success in winning competitive SBIR funding to drive breakthrough innovation. Beyond the technical achievement, the grant highlights how our expertise in electrochemical sensing positions us to expand into large, high-value markets, such as food safety. We see this as another step in broadening our growth opportunities and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers’ unique needs. We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; and our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China; Irvine, Scotland; and Barnsley, England. For more information, please visit www.InterlinkElectronics.com.

