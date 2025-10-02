Cargo Drones Market Size to Reach USD 10.52 Billion by 2030, says Mordor Intelligence 

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global cargo drones market is valued at USD 1.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.94% during the 2025-2030 period. Globally, the cargo drones market is witnessing strong growth as logistics companies, e-commerce operators, and supply chain providers embrace drone technology to overcome infrastructure gaps, reduce delivery times, and enhance operational efficiency.

Latest Developments and Market Adoption Trends

Enhancing Humanitarian and Medical Supply Chains:

The deployment of cargo drones in healthcare logistics is expanding rapidly, with drones enabling the timely transport of vaccines, blood, and essential medical supplies to rural and disaster-prone areas. These applications highlight the role of cargo drones in building resilient and responsive supply networks.

Support for Industrial and Offshore Operations:

Industries such as oil & gas, mining, and offshore energy are adopting cargo drones for transporting tools, spare parts, and small cargo loads to difficult terrains or offshore rigs, reducing reliance on traditional, slower methods of supply.

Integration with Smart Supply Chains:

Cargo drones are increasingly being integrated into digital logistics ecosystems, allowing real-time monitoring, automated scheduling, and optimized route planning. This technological convergence is helping supply chain operators improve speed, visibility, and reliability.

Regional Overview of Cargo Drone Adoption

North America

North America is a leading market for cargo drones, supported by robust logistics infrastructure, strong presence of e-commerce giants, and favorable regulatory progress from the FAA. The United States and Canada are at the forefront of testing and deploying drone-based freight and last-mile delivery services.

Europe

Europe is experiencing steady adoption of cargo drones, driven by supportive EASA regulations, cross-border logistics initiatives, and use in healthcare and emergency supply chains. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are piloting drone corridors for safe and scalable commercial operations.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, with large-scale adoption in e-commerce, agriculture, and urban logistics. China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in drone delivery networks, supported by government initiatives and the rapid expansion of smart cities and industrial hubs.

South America

South America is gradually adopting cargo drones, particularly in agriculture, mining, and healthcare delivery. Brazil and Chile are emerging as key markets, leveraging drones to connect remote regions, improve efficiency in crop transport, and support resource operations.

Middle East and Africa

The Middle East and Africa are exploring cargo drone applications in logistics, oil & gas, and humanitarian operations. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing in urban air mobility projects, while African nations are leveraging drones for medical supply delivery in remote and underserved areas.

Companies Leading the Industry

The cargo drones market is highly competitive, with established aerospace firms, technology providers, and emerging startups innovating to address the growing demand for advanced logistics solutions. Companies are focusing on expanding payload capabilities, enhancing autonomy, and building regulatory partnerships to accelerate commercial deployment.

Wing Aviation LLC

Zipline International Inc.

Matternet, Inc.

Elroy Air

Sabrewing Aircraft Company

Dronamics Global Limited

Natilus

