The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Women United of Lake County

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women United of Lake County collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.



Women United of Lake County is dedicated to strengthening the community and creating a meaningful sense of belonging for everyone. This includes ensuring children in underserved communities have access to early learning resources and opportunities. On August 5, 2025, volunteers from the SBB Research Group Foundation assembled literacy kits filled with educational materials to help kids learn to read and write. These kits have been distributed to children in the community served by Women United, supporting their mission to promote literacy and school readiness.



“The literacy kits will make a meaningful difference for the children Women United serve, helping them build a strong foundation for lifelong learning” said Sonia Munoz a volunteer for the SBB Research Group Foundation. “The event highlighted the need for these resources and the vital services Women United provides to their community.”



This initiative directly supports Women United’s goal of preparing children for kindergarten and beyond. By providing access to age-appropriate books and learning tools, the literacy kits empower families to engage in early literacy activities at home.

To learn more about Women United of Lake County, visit https://uwlakeco.org/women-united/

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

