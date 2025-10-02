JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
DUBLIN, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 October 2025, record date as of the 10 October 2025 & payment date is the 07 November 2025:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
|0.32160
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
|0.27990
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
|0.43160
|JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
|0.34910
|JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
|0.26720
|JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0003UVYC20
|0.14380
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U5MJOZ6
|0.12500
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U9J8HX9
|0.17550
|JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000WGK3YY5
|0.12200
|JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000Y4K4833
|0.19650
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000HFXP0D2
|0.14510
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE0005S7BIT0
|0.04720
|JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BN4RDY28
|1.11140
|JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE000C3S79I0
|1.15760
|JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BJK9H860
|0.28200
|JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000DS9ZCL4
|0.15610
|JPM AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000P334X90
|0.06880
|JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00005YSIA4
|0.29730
|JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000783LRG9
|0.07710
|JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE000TZT3JJ0
|0.23900
|JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0001O84583
|0.07660
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000FYTRRJ6
|0.09300
|JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000QOLLXO2
|0.05750
|JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000CYGD0V1
|0.14940
|JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000JLILKH0
|0.06710
|JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000XE6ELZ8
|0.02880
|
|Enquiries:
|Matheson
|Listings Team
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.