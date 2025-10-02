JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 October 2025, record date as of the 10 October 2025 & payment date is the 07 November 2025:

   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.32160
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BJLTWS020.27990
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6G930.43160
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMG790.34910
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMC320.26720
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.14380
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U5MJOZ60.12500
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U9J8HX90.17550
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000WGK3YY50.12200
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000Y4K48330.19650
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000HFXP0D20.14510
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE0005S7BIT00.04720
JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BN4RDY281.11140
JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE000C3S79I01.15760
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BJK9H8600.28200
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000DS9ZCL40.15610
JPM AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000P334X900.06880
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00005YSIA40.29730
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000783LRG90.07710
JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE000TZT3JJ00.23900
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0001O845830.07660
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000FYTRRJ60.09300
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000QOLLXO20.05750
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000CYGD0V10.14940
JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000JLILKH00.06710
JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000XE6ELZ80.02880
   
 
  
   
Enquiries:  
   
MathesonListings Team
Phone: +353 1 232 2000
   

