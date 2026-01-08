JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|RE: Dividends
|The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 15 January 2026, record date as of the 16 January 2026 & payment date is the 06 February 2026:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|JPM US Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0007ILCZU4
|0.142100
|JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BJ06C044
|0.470100
|JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0002UMVXQ1
|0.217200
|JPM US Growth Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0003KQ8JX1
|0.141400
|JPM US Value Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000DTA2ZH9
|0.391300
|JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
|0.333900
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
|0.304100
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
|0.442500
|JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
|0.334200
|JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
|0.307400
|JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0003UVYC20
|0.162000
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U5MJOZ6
|0.192600
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U9J8HX9
|0.277100
|JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE00BL0BMX65
|0.176300
|JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000AP27VA7
|0.140000
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
|IE000UPAYVL7
|0.124300
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE0006YCYW06
|0.046600
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000RE0SQM6
|0.163600
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
|IE000DDR6DS3
|0.305400
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE0006FIW9Z0
|0.127900
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE0006CJGQR9
|0.121800
|JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000QOLLXO2
|0.068900
|JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000CYGD0V1
|0.078300
|JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000WGK3YY5
|0.117600
|JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000Y4K4833
|0.155900
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE0005S7BIT0
|0.052700
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000HFXP0D2
|0.115100
|JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00005YSIA4
|0.007800
|JPM AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000P334X90
|0.142700
|JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE000C3S79I0
|1.207200
|JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BN4RDY28
|1.020000
|JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000DS9ZCL4
|0.072400
|JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BJK9H860
|0.146100
|JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000783LRG9
|0.096000
|JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE000TZT3JJ0
|0.189300
|JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0001O84583
|0.106600
|JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000FYTRRJ6
|0.070400
|JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000XE6ELZ8
|0.088400
|JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000JLILKH0
|0.070800
|JPM Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0006UQKVQ0
|0.004600
|JPM US Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000K4JG8P9
|0.027400
|JPM Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000L91HR40
|0.071500
|JPM Climate Change Solutions Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000V4JSM06
|0.043300
|JPM Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000A9QKUV7
|0.173000
|JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000HZSZFP6
|1.255100
|JPM EUR High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000YSJPNV8
|0.240900
|JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
|IE000VN1UIQ1
|0.235200
|JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE000R7DCW45
|0.249800
|JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE0002WLH200
|0.188300
|JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000R88UVN6
|0.284100
|JPM EUR Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE00081SF8K7
|0.058600
|JPM Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000BS9KP42
|0.296700
|JPM Global IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE000L6RGYI5
|0.107600
|JPM Global IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00064KQDB3
|0.217900
|JPM Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE000CJUN9X7
|0.087200
|JPM Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0005NMTKY4
|0.131300
|JPM EUR IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000WAKWCV7
|1.585500
|JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE000YK1TO74
|1.938400
|JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BKV0QF55
|0.131300
|JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000SB9GY21
|3.562900
|JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE000TSA6IX6
|0.097700
|JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000LHP8TA1
|0.084100
|JPM EUR Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE0008QIFH42
|0.147900
|JPM EUR 1-5 yr IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE0002VV7CV3
|0.901000
|JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE000AGCIYE6
|0.067000
|Enquiries:
|Matheson
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000
