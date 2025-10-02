Cannara Announces Proposed Settlement of Convertible Debenture via Share Issuance

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara”, “the Company”, “us” or “we”) (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB0), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at disruptive prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., today announced its intention to settle an aggregate of approximately $6.2 million of indebtedness, consisting of $4.7 million in principal and approximately $1.5 million in accrued interest, under its convertible debenture issued to Olymbec Investments Inc. (“Olymbec”) and subsequently amended on August 31, 2023, January 30, 2024, and February 21, 2025 (the “Olymbec Convertible Debenture”) (the “Proposed Olymbec Share Issuance”).

The Olymbec Convertible Debenture was originally issued in the total principal amount of $5.7 million. As previously disclosed on June 18, 2025, the Company repaid $1 million, thereby reducing the outstanding principal to $4.7 million.

The Company proposes to satisfy the outstanding indebtedness through the issuance of 3,462,763 common shares of Cannara (“Common Shares”), 851,652 of which represent the repayment of interest owing, at a deemed issuance price of $1.80 per Common Share, in accordance with the terms of the Olymbec Convertible Debenture.

The Proposed Olymbec Share Issuance is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the completion of the shares for debt transaction, as well as the issuance of the Common Shares, remains subject to the review and approval of the TSXV.

Mr. Derek Stern, a non-independent director of the Company, holds a significant interest in Olymbec and is a control person of the Company. The Common Shares issued to Olymbec will be deemed a “related party transaction” in accordance with TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Cannara intends to rely on an available exemption pursuant to MI 61-101 from the minority shareholder approval and valuation requirements for the Proposed Olymbec Share Issuance as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeds 25% of Cannara’s market capitalization.

Following completion of the Proposed Olymbec Share Issuance, Olymbec will hold 23,792,920 Common Shares of the Company, and Mr. Derek Stern, a non-independent director of the Company, will personally hold 376,040 Common Shares. Collectively, these direct and indirect holdings will represent 24,168,960 Common Shares, or approximately 25.47% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on a post-closing basis.

The Proposed Olymbec Share Issuance has been approved by the directors of the Company who are independent in connection with the Proposed Olymbec Share Issuance.

For a full description of the Olymbec Convertible Debenture, please refer to the Company’s Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024. A copy of the Olymbec Convertible Debenture is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Grant of Options in Connection with Investor Relations Services

With reference to its press release dated April 28, 2025, the Company provides the following clarification. In connection with the renewal of an investor relations agreement originally disclosed via news release on May 4, 2022, the Company has granted Bristol Capital Ltd. (“Bristol”) 40,000 stock options. Each option is exercisable at a price of $1.80 per Common Share and will expire thirty-six (36) months from the date of grant. The options were granted on April 25, 2025, and will therefore expire on April 25, 2028. The options were issued as consideration for Bristol’s continued provision of investor relations services to the Company. Neither Bristol nor any of its principals or affiliates hold any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, and they act at arm’s length to the Company.

CONTACT

Nicholas Sosiak, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

nick@cannara.ca Zohar Krivorot

President & Chief Executive Officer

zohar@cannara.ca



