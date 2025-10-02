Oxygen Concentrator Market Size Set to Reach USD 5.34 Billion by 2032 Due to Surge in Respiratory Diseases and Increase in Geriatric Population | S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Concentrator Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the global Oxygen Concentrator Market was worth USD 3.48 billion in 2024, is forecast to grow steadily to USD 5.34 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.56%. In the U.S., the market size was USD 1.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.16%. This growth is strongly supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma, affecting millions worldwide. Alongside this, a growing geriatric population, who are more susceptible to respiratory conditions, is propelling the demand for both portable and fixed oxygen concentrators.

The widespread adoption of home-based oxygen therapy, encouraged by patient preference for comfort and convenience, also plays a vital role in market expansion. However, high costs of advanced devices and limited insurance coverage pose challenges, especially in lower-income regions, potentially restraining market growth.





Oxygen Concentrator Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.48 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.56% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Incidence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Drives the Market Growth



Increasing Geriatric Population is Propelling the Market to Grow

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The fixed medical oxygen concentrators segment dominated the oxygen concentrator market share in 2024, with a 58.14%, due to its extensive application in the clinical and homecare environments for treating patients with long-term oxygen therapy. The portable medical oxygen concentrators segment will experience the fastest growth, owing to the rising need for mobility and independence for patients.

By Application

The oxygen concentrator market was dominated by the home care segment with 62.8% market share in 2024, owing to the widespread preference to treat chronic respiratory diseases at home. The non-home care segment will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for oxygen therapy in clinical, ambulatory, and emergency settings.

By Technology

In 2024, the oxygen concentrators market was dominated by the continuous flow segment, with a share of 57.16% due to their application to patients who need an uninterrupted and continuous flow of oxygen. The Pulse Flow segment is expected to be the fastest growing at 5.86% CAGR over the forecast period owing to their small size, energy efficient nature, and use amongst active and ambulatory patients.

Regional Analysis

North America Held the Dominant Share in the Market in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR Growth Over 2025-2032

North America dominates the oxygen concentrators market with a 39.24% market share in 2024 due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of respiratory disorders, and high demand for home oxygen therapy. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the oxygen concentrators market with 6.20% CAGR over the forecast period as a result of rising healthcare spending, rising awareness of respiratory care, and a high patient base with unmet medical needs.

Recent News:

October 2024 – Inogen, Inc ., a global medical technology leader with expertise in homecare-focused respiratory innovation, released its newest product, the Inogen Rove 4 Portable Oxygen Concentrator, to the U.S. market.

., a global medical technology leader with expertise in homecare-focused respiratory innovation, released its newest product, the Inogen Rove 4 Portable Oxygen Concentrator, to the U.S. market. March 2024 – Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, the world's leading oxygen therapy solutions provider, together with Sanrai International, a specialist serving underpenetrated healthcare markets, officially launched the new PulmO2 10 L Oxygen Concentrator on the world stage.

