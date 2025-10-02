Bitcoin Depot Acquires the Assets of National Bitcoin ATM, Significantly Expanding U.S. Footprint

ATLANTA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced the acquisition of the assets of Westcliff Technologies, d/b/a National Bitcoin ATM (“National Bitcoin ATM”), a prominent BTM operator across 27 states. The acquisition adds over 500 kiosks to Bitcoin Depot’s network, further solidifying its leadership as North America’s largest Bitcoin ATM operator and accelerates the Company’s mission to provide accessible, secure, and convenient Bitcoin access to communities nationwide.

“Adding National Bitcoin ATM`s kiosks significantly expands our reach and increases our leadership in cash-to-crypto access,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO of Bitcoin Depot. “This is exactly the kind of transaction that plays to our strengths--integrating a sizable network quickly and operating it more efficiently with our scale, compliance program, and customer support. As the industry matures, we believe our ability to bring fragmented operators under the Bitcoin Depot umbrella will continue to set us apart in the market.”



Bitcoin Depot BTMs allow customers to seamlessly convert cash into Bitcoin which customers can use to access the broader digital financial system for payments, transfers, remittances, and investments. The additional kiosks complement Bitcoin Depot’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand its national footprint to bring more people into the crypto ecosystem. This acquisition brings Bitcoin Depot’s U.S. market share to roughly 30%.

For existing National Bitcoin ATM customers, there will be no disruption in service. The kiosks will remain operational as Bitcoin Depot works to integrate them into its broader network, with the same reliable functionality and the added benefits of Bitcoin Depot’s industry-leading customer support, robust compliance program, and continuous investment in technology and services.

“We are excited to be acquired by the leading operator in the Bitcoin ATM industry,” said Luke Hewko, CFO of National Bitcoin ATM. “It has become more difficult to compete in this space as time has gone on due to the resources and expertise needed to operate successfully and we believe Bitcoin Depot is best positioned to succeed in the current environment.”



This acquisition marks the latest in a series of momentum-driving announcements for Bitcoin Depot in 2025, including strategic retail partnerships, asset acquisitions, multiple executive appointments, and a series of BTC treasury updates.



This acquisition had no material impact on the Company’s recently reported third quarter preliminary results.

For more information, visit www.bitcoindepot.com.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 47 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 8,800 kiosk locations as of June 2025. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.



About National Bitcoin ATM

For more than a decade, National Bitcoin ATM has provided customers across the United States with instant access to Bitcoin through its network of kiosks. The company’s mission has been to create a reliable on-ramp and trusted touchpoint to the world’s most equitable financial network. National Bitcoin ATM believes that direct, self-custodial access to Bitcoin is a fundamental right and an essential step toward true financial self-sovereignty.

