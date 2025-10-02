Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market to Reach USD 20.31 Billion by 2032 Owing to the Rising Incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases and Aging Population | S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the global cardiovascular health supplements market size was USD 11.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to USD 20.31 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.62% between 2025 and 2032. The U.S. market specifically was valued at USD 2.24 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach USD 4.14 billion by 2032, driven by an even faster CAGR of 8.06%.

This growth is primarily propelled by the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) worldwide, including heart attacks, hypertension, stroke, and coronary artery ailments, fueled by unfavorable lifestyle factors and aging populations. Consumers increasingly seek preventive approaches via supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), and plant sterols to manage risk factors such as high cholesterol and blood pressure.





Major Players Analysis Listed in the Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Report are

Herbalife Nutrition

Amway

Nature’s Bounty

NOW Foods

GNC Holdings

Nordic Naturals

Bayer

Pfizer

Solgar

Thorne HealthTech

Other









Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.32 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 20.31 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.62% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) is Driving the Market Growth



Increasing Geriatric Population is Propelling the Market Growth

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2024, the market was dominated by the natural supplements segment, with a market share of more than 72% owing to the increasing customer demand for products that are made from plants and organic substances that are also perceived as being holistically healthier and safer compared to synthesized products. The synthetic supplements segment will grow fastest over the forecast period with a 7.96% CAGR fueled by demand for standardized formulations, accurate dosing, and economical manufacturing processes.

By Ingredient

In 2024, the omega fatty acids segment dominated the cardiovascular health supplements market share with a 28.06% due to their widely documented cardiovascular advantages of omega-3 fatty acids, especially EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid). The herbs & botanicals segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period fueled by rising consumer demand for natural and holistic means of maintaining health and wellness.

By Form

The softgels segment led the market in 2024 as they have been known for their improved bioavailability, particularly in omega-3 fatty acids, as they keep delicate oils from oxidizing and enhance the absorption. The capsules segment will exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast years as they provide scope for accurate, repeat dosages, which further drives popularity.

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, the offline segment dominated the market and held around 78.04% of the market share due to consumers having a preference for buying supplements through physical retailing channels, such as pharmacies, health food stores, and supermarkets. The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast years, with a 7.91% CAGR due to the increasing desire for the convenience of online shopping, enabling people to browse through a wide variety of cardiovascular health supplements from the comfort of their homes.

Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Key Segments

By Type

Natural Supplements

Synthetic Supplements

By Ingredient

Vitamins & Minerals

Herbs & Botanicals

Omega Fatty Acids

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)

Others

By Form

Liquid

Tablet

Capsules

Softgels

Powder

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Regional Analysis

In 2024, Asia Pacific Held the Dominant Share in the Market; North America is Expected to Grow with Highest CAGR in the Market During 2024-2032

Asia Pacific dominated the market with around 40.15% market share in 2024 due to its huge and aging population, developing cardiovascular diseases, and strong cultural preference toward preventive and natural care alternatives. North America is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth within the global cardiovascular health supplements market, driven by increased health awareness, rising rates of diagnosis for cardiovascular diseases, and a turn towards preventive and personalized healthcare.

Recent News:

March 2025 – GNC, the world's leading nutritional supplements company, and its Indian master franchisee, Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Limited (GNC India) has launched GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey + Nitro Surge. This first-of-its-kind, made-in-India protein supplement has been formulated to enhance sports performance and cardiovascular health under its cardio-protective composition.

March 2025 – Nordic Naturals introduced its new campaign, "The Power of Omega-3," designed to expand public awareness of omega-3s. The campaign focuses on the fact that these nutrients provide so much more than heart health advantages, and points to their crucial function in nourishing the heart, mind, and overall health throughout life.

