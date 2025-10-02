24/7 Market News: Kraig Labs Unlocks Spider Silk at Scale, Solving a Historical Problem for Nature’s Toughest Fiber

DENVER, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, achieved a milestone in biotechnology; it has successfully mass-produced spider silk using silkworms, solving a challenge that eluded scientists and engineers for decades

For years, researchers have known that spider silk is stronger than steel by weight, stretchier than nylon, and biodegradable, a near-miraculous combination of properties. Yet despite decades of interest from the military, biomedical researchers, and textile designers, spider silk remained mostly out of reach.

Why? Spiders can’t be farmed. They’re territorial, solitary, and cannibalistic, making industrial spider silk production impossible through traditional farming.

Kraig Labs changed that.

Through advanced genetic engineering, the company’s proprietary silkworms now produce spider silk proteins as they spin, creating a scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable platform for spider silk production, using the same basic infrastructure as traditional silk.

Kraig’s breakthrough turns a biological curiosity into a functional supply chain, as its genetically engineered silkworms are the factory. This means spider silk can finally move from the lab into the real world, which opens it up to the world’s builders, scientists, and creators.

With consistent fiber quality, increasing yields, and commercial-scale facilities online, Kraig Labs is now positioned to make spider silk accessible to researchers and developers, which have expressed interest across industries:

Inventors creating stronger, lighter wearables or materials

Biomedical engineers prototyping biodegradable sutures and scaffolds

Defense contractors designing next-generation body armor

Outdoor brands seeking sustainable, high-performance textiles

Robotics teams developing biomimetic actuators or tethers



The company is now opening the door to entirely new classes of material solutions.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

